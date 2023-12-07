Meanwhile Bitcoin seeks to raise $100 million for private credit fund

Sam Altman-backed crypto startup Meanwhile Group has launched a Bitcoin private credit fund through its investment management subsidiary Meanwhile Advisors amid the ongoing crypto rally.

The fund, called Meanwhile BTC -1.50% Private Credit Fund LP, aims to provide institutional investors access to Bitcoin with an additional targeted 5% bitcoin-worth yield, Meanwhile said Thursday. The fund aims to generate that yield by lending bitcoin to borrowers.

The fund aims to raise $100 million and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024, the group’s co-founder and CEO Zack Townsend told The Block. The launch comes as Bitcoin has surged in recent weeks and is currently trading around $43,800. “We think Bitcoin will have a lot of value in the future,” Townsend said. “We are offering investors a first-of-its-kind investment product to maximize their exposure to assets,” he said.

Meanwhile BTC Private Credit Fund

The fund is a single closed-end fund, Townsend said. Participating limited partners or LPs will contribute U.S. dollars to the fund, Townsend said, and all of those dollars will be converted into bitcoin “immediately following the single closing.” That Bitcoin will meanwhile be lent to borrowers to generate a targeted 5% return in Bitcoin. Townsend said, “If the price of Bitcoin increases during the lifecycle of the fund it allows Bitcoin to outperform exponentially as our investors are accumulating more Bitcoin at higher prices without paying more principal for it. “

The minimum investment amount in the fund is $250,000 per LP, and there is no maximum limit, Townsend said. He said the investment period of the fund is three years, with a four-year crop period resulting in a total period of seven years. But capital gets returned to investors during the harvest period, so most of the capital will be returned well before the seven-year mark, Townsend noted.

Townsend said the fund will charge a 2% management fee and a 20% interest fee, which will be charged in bitcoin. “This is important because it means that if Bitcoin goes to the moon, we won’t get any interest on the rise in Bitcoin price. We get interest when we convert our LP’s Bitcoin into more Bitcoin.”

Asked how meanwhile a situation like the collapse of crypto lenders such as BlockFi and Celsius last year could be avoided, Townsend said the closed structure removes the risk of a “run on the bank,” where frightened investors flee with their money. demand, which may lead to bankruptcy. , BlockFi and Celsius were also “lending to retail investors at very high rates. We are making conservative loans to creditworthy institutional borrowers,” Townsend said. The custodian of the fund is Anchorage Digital.

Spot Bitcoin ETF launches amid hype

The launch comes as optimism grows about the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US. When asked how it plans to attract investors to its own fund in the meantime, Townsend said that the spot Bitcoin ETF, if approved, would really help give a boost to it in the meantime. Fund. “With increased demand from institutional allocations in place, this will hopefully drive up the relative price of Bitcoin, making our Bitcoin-value returns more attractive,” he said.

“You can think about it this way: for an investor to increase their exposure to Bitcoin through an ETF, they would need to enter at higher entry prices (as Bitcoin increases) over time, meaning that For every dollar invested, they will, in turn, have exposure to smaller and smaller portions of Bitcoin. Our fund is a way for them to increase their exposure to Bitcoin, regardless of the price of Bitcoin, without any additional original investment. There is a way.”

bitcoin insurance product

In June, meanwhile, the group’s insurance arm launched a bitcoin-denominated life insurance policy with premiums and claims denominated in the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency. “We are actively pushing policies,” Townsend said, adding that “100 people” are in the process of being waitlisted.

Meanwhile the insurance company also plans to launch an accidental death coverage policy in Bitcoin.

