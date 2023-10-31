MDXG: Xenografts and synthetics options for expansion

By John Vandermosten, CFA

NASDAQ:MDXG

Third Quarter 2023 Summary

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $81.7 million, representing growth of 21% year over year, exceeding our estimate of $76.4 million. Net income was $8.5 million, benefiting from lower expenses on each line. Management has narrowed revenue growth guidance for the year to the high teens percentage range, which is below the average rate for the first nine months. This conservative stance recognizes the difficult comparisons the company faces in 4Q:23, despite two new product launches contributing to revenue in 4Q:22. As the company transitions away from its R&D programs, cash flow is expected to increase. Adjusted EBITDA reached 22% in 3Q:23 and margins are projected to remain above 20% in the fourth quarter. Based on better-than-expected revenue trends so far, we have slightly raised our fourth quarter estimate to reflect year-over-year momentum and contributions from new product launches.

During the earnings call, MiMedx’s leadership outlined future growth opportunities in several areas. One area of ​​interest is the expansion of the company’s skin substitute portfolio beyond amniotic tissue into xenografts or synthetics. The company continues to hint at the possibility of an acquisition that could accomplish this objective. CEO Carper indicated that his preference for the use of cash is to orient its use toward creative opportunities that complement the company’s existing portfolio.

Since our last update summarized second quarter results, MiMedx has launched EpiEffect for advanced wound care (AWC) applications. It has also contributed its Epifix product to MediWounds’ clinical trial for wound cleansing, which could lead to further validation from the FDA. The company has also participated in several investor conferences to review performance and investor presentation.

financial result

The third quarter results were reported in a press release, Form 10-Q filing and a conference call with management, which provided an opportunity for analyst Q&A after the market close on October 30, 2023.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ending September 30, 2022:

➢ Reported revenue was $81.7 million, up 21% from $67.7 million, overcoming one fewer shipping days than the prior period. Revenue increased due to strong results across all care settings, with hospital volume up 18%, private office up 17% and other up 44%. The increase in sales was due to the addition of new customers and increased sales volume;

➢ Gross margin declined 10 basis points to 81.9% from 82.0%, negatively impacted by contract sales to third parties, which is not expected to recur;

➢ SG&A was $52.3 million, down 1.7% from $53.5 million, reflecting a decrease in professional services costs and personnel costs. The decline in fees paid to third-party consultants resulted from lower professional services expenses, while the decline in personnel costs reflected the results of continued cost reduction efforts. A decline in personnel costs was recognized, reflecting cost reduction efforts that began in 3Q:22. The above decrease was offset by an increase in commission due to higher sales volume;

➢ R&D expenses were $3.2 million, down 47% from $6.0 million. The reason for this decline was the closure of the regenerative medicine segment;

➢ Restructuring expense of $0.2 million reflects additional closing expenses related to the dissolution of the Regenerative Medicine business unit related to clinical trial regulatory obligations;

➢ Investigation, restatement and related expenses reflected a minor reversal of ($38,000) versus $3.0 million. Following the conclusion of the legal proceedings, the expenses ceased under a final indemnification agreement with MiMedx’s former Chief Financial Officer;

➢ Interest expense was ($1.7) million versus ($1.3) million due to higher interest rates;

➢ Net income was $8.5 million versus a loss of ($8.4) million, or $0.07 per share versus ($0.06) per share.2

As of September 30, 2023, cash stood at $81.2 million, compared to $66.0 million on free cash flow of $14.8 million for the first nine months of 2022. There was $49.0 million of debt on the balance sheet. Adjusted EBITDA for 3Q:23, as calculated by MiMedx, adds back costs related to investigations, restatements, restructurings and share-based compensation. This was $17.6 million, which compares to an adjusted EBITDA loss ($724,000) last year. EBITDA calculated by the Company and Zacks was $11.6 million and ($6.1) million for the 3Q:23 and 3Q:22 periods, respectively. After the end of the quarter MiMedx repurchased 5,000 shares of Series B preferred stock for $9.5 million, thereby avoiding the payment of an upcoming dividend related to these shares. There are approximately 30,000 underlying equity shares outstanding as part of Series B. These instruments convert automatically any time after July 2, 2023, provided that the equity share price is $7.70 or higher for 20 out of 30 consecutive trading days and on the conversion date.

epifect

A September 26 press release announced the launch of EPIEFFECT, a lyophilized human placental-based allograft consisting of amnion and chorion membranes, which retain the intermediate layer known as extraembryonic mesoderm. EpiEffect is intended for use as a barrier to provide a protective environment in acute and chronic wounds; The tissue provides a biocompatible human extracellular matrix (ECM) and contains over 300 regulatory proteins. EpiEffect is available in various size options ranging from 6 cm2 to 49 cm2. The product is listed on the Medicare Part B average sales price file.

EpiEffect is used to treat difficult-to-heal acute and long-term wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. The product has a thick, tri-layer configuration that allows for secure suturing. It is also suitable for deep or tunneled wounds. We expect first revenue from this product to be recognized in 4Q:23.

mediwound

In an August 15 press release, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced that it will use MiMedx’ Epifix as part of its Phase III clinical study to seek approval for the EscharEx agent, which is used Used to clean wounds. EscharEx is a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes rich in bromelain and is a topical biologic medication applied daily that enzymatically removes non-viable wound tissue or eschar in patients with chronic wounds without damaging viable tissue. MiMedx’s product was selected for use in the wound healing phase of the study in venous leg ulcers (VLU). Epifix was selected due to its stability and availability of extensive performance data.

,

