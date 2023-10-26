MDX2023: Celebrating the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy

Malaysia has consistently been at the forefront of various initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s economic strength through several digital transformation projects in both the public and private sectors to attract global investors.

At the heart of these bold efforts is Malaysia Digital, a national initiative that aims to encourage and attract companies, talent and investments while enabling Malaysian businesses and citizens to play a leading role in the global digital revolution and digital economy. The initiative also works to create substantial digital economic spillover through equitable access to digital tools, knowledge and income opportunities across the country.

The journey towards this goal has been positive, as evidenced by the steady progress towards the goal of the digital economy contributing more than 25.5% to the country’s GDP by 2025. In the first half of 2023, Malaysia saw a significant increase in digital economy investment, with an increase of 279% compared to the same period last year. This works out to a total of roughly RM28.4 billion (US$6 billion).

MDEC

Additionally, in August 2023, it was announced that the country secured RM5.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) in investment commitments from China (RM3 billion) and Singapore (RM2.2 billion) for Malaysia’s digital economy sector Is. Forecasts for greater digital investment growth in Malaysia are rising rapidly.

Building on this exciting momentum, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is organizing a six-week long tech extravaganza starting this month, known as the Malaysia Digital Expo 2023 (MDX2023). As the custodian of Malaysia’s digital economy, MDEC has conceptualized MDX2023 together with its partners to showcase the best that Malaysia’s tech ecosystem and digital economy has to offer.

“Malaysia has always been an established business destination for tech investors as it is the most natural location for businesses to land and expand in ASEAN,” says MDEC CEO Mahadhir Aziz.

“MDX2023 will highlight the best aspects of Malaysia Digital – an open invitation to the world to explore Malaysia’s digital economy. These events are designed to garner investor interest and invite them to do business and invest in Malaysia.”

MDEC

MDX2023, a whole new experience

Organizing successful technical events is nothing new for MDEC, it has organized three consecutive expos in the past.

This year, MDEC is streamlining these technical events under one umbrella called MDX2023, comprising 18 supporting events held over six weeks across the country, culminating in the MDX Grand Finale from 6 to 8 November 2023. One of the highlights of the grand finale is the glamorous industry awards night and gala dinner aimed at recognizing outstanding individuals in the digital sector.

Held at various locations in Malaysia from 25 September to 8 November, some of the planned events include: Malaysia Digital Content Festival from 27 September to 1 October; World Congress IT on Innovation and Technology from 4 to 6 October; #mydigitalmaker fair 2023 concludes from 6th to 8th October; Smart Melaka International Conference and Expo from 12 to 14 October; 7th Selangor Business Summit from 19 to 22 October; Smart City Asia from 24 to 25 October; and NextBigTechAsia from 24 to 25 October; to name a few.

The latest addition to the worldwide tech expo and conference calendar reflects Malaysia’s readiness to explore and grow, taking its digital ecosystem to the next level, while opening doors for businesses to expand in ASEAN and beyond. Is.

Attendees will learn about Malaysia and how they can rapidly integrate and connect with local businesses and expand their operations here and in the wider region. They will explore the latest innovations in digital platforms and services, as well as foster new business connections and strengthen existing connections.

Businesses will be able to unlock strategies for growth, make better decisions and evaluate market expansion, allowing regional and global companies to consider Malaysia as their base of operations. Attendees will also learn about the strengths of Malaysia’s digital economy, such as the tech-savvy talent pool and top-tier infrastructure.

Apart from all this, MDX2023 supports the nurturing of local talent and provides visibility to domestic tech companies to become Malaysian champions, thereby driving Malaysia’s digital economy to greater heights.

The event serves as a fertile ground for networking and collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors, innovators and industry experts, sharing insights, ideas and aspirations – all of which foster innovation and new possibilities.

MDX2023 also promises to bring together tech enthusiasts and industry leaders to discuss the future of technology with keynote speakers and panelists from prestigious local and global organizations.

With distinguished speakers and panelists from renowned organizations, MDX2023 is expected to have a significant impact on the digital landscape, uniting enthusiasts and industry veterans to shape the tech-driven future.

Malaysia is ready for business, so invest in Malaysia. Join us at MDX 2023 as we shape a brighter digital future. For more information, please visit: https://mdec.my/mdx.