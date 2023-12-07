McDonald's to open first CosMc spinoff in suburban Bolingbrook this week

A week after photos of its new spinoff CosMc in suburban Bolingbrook surfaced on social media, McDonald’s officially announced the concept at an investor day in Chicago on Wednesday.

CosMc’s is named after a 1980s McDonald’s character, described by CEO Chris Kempczinski as “part alien, part surfer, part robot.” It will be a 10-store, small-format pilot concept that will focus on specialty beverages and coffee. A CosMc in Bolingbrook will have a soft opening Friday, the company said. The remaining stores will open in Texas by the end of 2024.

Kempczinski said Wednesday that the fast-food giant had identified specialty drinks and coffee as a fast-growing sector in which the company was underindexed.

“We can’t take advantage of this in our existing restaurants because customized drinks would add complexity to our kitchen,” Kempczinski said.

CosMc’s offerings will include specialty coffees such as S’Mores Cold Brew and Turmeric Spas Latte, the company said. Other drinks include new specialty teas and lemonades that consumers will be able to customize with additions like boba or vitamin C shots. New food offerings include spicy queso sandwiches, pretzel bites and desserts like caramel fudge brownies and sundaes.

Kempczinski emphasized that the new concept was a pilot project and said the company would monitor the results of test stores for at least a year.

“I want to emphasize again, we’re talking about 10 stores,” he told investors Wednesday. “So let’s not get too excited about it.”

Ahead of the official announcement on Wednesday, photos of CosMc’s menu had surfaced on social media. X user Iman Jalali posted photos of the drink-heavy CosMc’s menu on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

McDonald’s is launching a new concept and I was just there and took pictures of a brand new menu of items that have never been offered before The concept is being launched in Bolingwood, IL and is called CosMc’s It’s not open yet and there was a whole team of actors in the drive through… pic.twitter.com/Z64g4ykZXT – Iman Jalali (@Stealx) 29 November 2023

Kempzincsi first teased CosMc during a second-quarter earnings call this summer. He provided little information about the spinoff at the time, describing it as “a smaller format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s, but its own unique personality.”

Kempczinski said this summer that growth in the fast-food giant’s digital and delivery business has paved the way for it to take advantage of smaller-format stores as real estate opportunities.

“You’re now able to look at real estate sites that previously would have been off limits to us,” he said. “They become opportunities.”

Ahead of its investor update on Wednesday, McDonald’s announced it planned to open about 10,000 new stores for a total of 50,000 worldwide by the end of 2027, a period the company said would be its fastest growth ever. . Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said Wednesday that most of the new stores will be overseas.

The company also announced a partnership with Google Cloud and said it planned to use cloud technology and AI to improve areas such as its mobile apps and self-serve kiosks.

A dark purple and green building with yellow accents and a drive-thru lane along Webber Road near Boughton Road will be a COSMAC, shown here on Dec. 5, 2023, in Bolingbrook. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune)

Claire Conaghan, associate director of publishing at Chicago-based food industry market research firm Datassential, said McDonald’s isn’t launching CosMc because they’re not being successful in other parts of their business.

“I think it’s just another opportunity for them,” Conaghan said, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s official announcement.

The fast-food giant reported third-quarter net income of $2.3 billion, with same-store sales in the U.S. rising 8.1%.

Still, McDonald’s saw a “slight decline” in traffic during the quarter, Kempczinski said during an October earnings call. He said the company has particularly seen consumers making less than $45,000 a year step back.

The smaller scale of the CosMc concept allows McDonald’s to be more “playful” with its CosMc’s menu than its main menu, Conaghan said. “It’s hard to offer something like the Popping Pear Slush,” he said, referring to one of CosMc’s menu items.

“It’s hard to guarantee that you’ll have enough popping pears for the entire McDonald’s universe, whereas it’s a little easier to do that for one or two stores,” he said.

Source: www.chicagotribune.com