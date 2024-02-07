McDonald’s pushes customers to the brink of price gouging. they’re starting to push back

New York CNN –

Corporate America may be up against the limits of its power to raise prices as consumers in some markets scream uncle.

At McDonald’s, which has repeatedly boasted of its ability to raise menu prices without hurting sales, executives are finally admitting that customers need a break.

On Monday, as the burger chain reported lower-than-expected sales in its U.S. stores, CEO Chris Kempczinski addressed McDonald’s “ingredients” problem, and hinted that the chain would be cutting prices on some menu items.

“Eating at home has become more affordable,” Kempczinski said.

He’s right: According to the latest Consumer Price Index report, grocery prices are still high, but they’re expected to increase only 1.3% overall in 2023, while eating out is up 5.2%.

This is putting pressure on low-income consumers, a key base for the chain.

“We’ve really seen that group” — clients making $45,000 or less — “decrease in the most recent quarter,” he said.

Kempczinski did not provide details on the timing or size of any price cuts. But his focus on affordability marked a change from a few months ago, when he claimed that US menu prices, which are set to rise by 10% in 2023 alone, were not hindering sales.

“Even though we are pushing on pricing, consumers are tolerating it well,” he said in an October analyst call.

In a statement to CNN, McDonald’s declined to comment on specific price cuts, but reiterated its commitment to providing affordable options to consumers.

Although inflation has subsided significantly, prices of everyday necessities remain high, and people are fed up. McDonald’s has become a regular target for social media users complaining about prices. Viral stories lamenting the cost of Big Mac meals — particularly the $18 one at the widely infamous Darien, Connecticut, location off I-95 — have become a TikTok genre in their own right.

At the core of those widely shared sticker-shock moments is a genuine anger over the cost of basic needs like food – especially food that should be affordable.

On TikTok, it’s common for McDonald’s customers to say that the company has gone too far, with some locations charging more than $3 for a hash brown.

“Who told you that you all are so nice that you charge so much for your food?” One user quipped in a TikTok video titled “McDonald’s has gotten so cocky.”

Other popular videos highlight the audacity of a medium French fry that costs almost as much as a Filet-O-Fish.

Since most McDonald’s restaurants in the United States are independently owned, prices vary depending on where you are. (So ​​if you find yourself pulling off the highway for a quick meal at a travel center in Darien, one of America’s wealthiest cities, you can reasonably expect your meal to cost less than the suburban drive out. -Through Des Moines.)

Yet, until recently, McDonald’s found that most customers were still willing to pay. And even now, wealthy clients appear unconcerned, Kempczinski said Monday.

For middle- and upper-income groups, “we are not seeing any real change in behavior,” he said. “We continue to gain share with those groups. But the battleground is definitely with that lower-income consumer.”

In other words, it’s time to bring back the dollar menu. Kempczinski said McDonald’s will double down on its “D123” strategy, in which certain items are priced between $1 and $3.

