McDonald's Popular New Sandwich Is Already a 'Billion Dollar Brand', Company Says

McDonald’s signature fried chicken sandwich, the McCrispy, is still somewhat new to the chain’s permanent menu. But the company says that in almost two short years since it’s been available, that sandwich has already become a “billion-dollar brand.”

Not to be confused with McDonald’s old chicken sandwich – the McChicken – the Original McCrispy is a Southern-style fried chicken sandwich topped with crinkle-cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll. The deluxe version of the sandwich adds shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo. There is also a Spicy McCrispy, available in both basic and deluxe versions, which comes with spicy black pepper sauce.

McDonald’s developed the McCrispy in response to the chicken sandwich wars that erupted when Popeyes launched its hugely popular fried chicken sandwich in 2019. It is currently available in the United States and some other major McDonald’s markets around the world from the United Kingdom to Australia. ,

The sandwich has now proven to be a highly attractive menu item for McDonald’s. In an earnings call with investors on October 30, Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden announced that the McCrispy is driving growth for McDonald’s and is now a “billion-dollar brand” for the company.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has emphasized the importance of the McCrispy to the overall brand. When the sandwich first launched in 2021, McDonald’s initially called it the “Crispy Chicken Sandwich”. Then in March 2023, the chain announced it was officially renaming the sandwich to give it the special “Mac” seal of honor. To celebrate the name change, McDonald’s temporarily launched two new flavor versions of the sandwich, the Bacon Ranch McCrispy and the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That simple change helped McDonald’s achieve even greater success. In another McDonald’s earnings call in April, Bourdain said that the name change and limited edition versions of the sandwich helped drive “double-digit sales growth.”

The continued success of the McCrispy is good news for McDonald’s broader growth strategy Accelerating the Arches. A key pillar of the strategy is to find new ways to bring core menu items to life, including building on the success of the McCrispie and other chicken items. As part of the strategy, McDonald’s predicted that chicken will be a “growth driver,” meaning we can expect more chicken-focused limited-time offerings from the chain in the coming year.

The McCrispi news marked a quarter of both success and difficulty for McDonald’s. In the quarter ended Sept. 30, the chain beat analysts’ expectations on both revenue and same-store sales. But McDonald’s also revealed that traffic has declined as consumers who make less than $45,000 a year visit fewer restaurants across the industry due to higher prices and interest rates.

“We have to keep a close eye on that $45,000 and consumers because they’re feeling the pressure there and make sure we’re offering value, but hopefully the industry will also remain disciplined in pricing,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said.

