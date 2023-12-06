McDonald's plans record expansion of restaurants, boost loyalty program

McDonald’s (MCD) is pulling the McSplorer — Ronald McDonald’s red shoe car — into high gear.

On Wednesday morning, ahead of its investor day, the company shared its future plans, which include expanding to 50,000 restaurants by 2027, the fastest pace of growth in its 68-year history.

This comes as the company saw high-single digit sales growth in its international operated markets and its international developed licensed markets last quarter. In late November, McDonald’s announced that it had reportedly agreed to buy back Carlyle’s minority ownership stake in its China business for $1.8 billion.

McDonald’s CEO and Chairman said, “We have a clear trajectory for future growth as we continue to build the brand strength, global footprint and digital ecosystem that have resulted in unique competitive advantages and help McDonald’s transform the world. “has strengthened its position as one of the leading consumer-facing brands in the U.S.” Chris Kempczinski said in the release.

As it focuses on its core menu items, it plans to bring the Best Burger, an update to its burger lineup that includes its Big Mac, McDouble Burger, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger and Hamburger, to all markets by 2026. Will affect.

According to McDonald’s, the size of its chicken business is now comparable to that of beef. So it’s bringing its chicken sandwich, the McCrispy, to all markets by the end of 2025, and expanding it to wraps and tenders.

Last quarter, U.S. sales benefited from higher menu prices, new marketing campaigns such as the As Featured in a Meal campaign, and growing digital and delivery orders.

This reinvestment in its burgers and chicken comes about two years after it entered the chicken sandwich wars. “We’re gaining market share in both chicken and beef,” Kempczinski said in a call with investors after third-quarter earnings.

(Triple Cheeseburger and Big Mac) Courtesy: McDonald’s

In Q3, McDonald’s systemwide digital sales – which include sales made on the app, delivery, or in-store kiosks – totaled $9 billion in its six largest markets, accounting for 40% of total sales. That’s up from the second quarter, which had digital sales of $8 billion.

The company plans to invest further in digital, delivery and drive-thru, including enhancing its loyalty program.

By 2027, McDonald’s aims to grow its active loyalty user base from 150 to 250 million 90-day active users, and contribute $45 billion in annual systemwide sales.

It is also partnering with Google Cloud (GOOG, GOOGL) in 2024 to improve operations and its customer and crew experience. This includes using generative AI in your restaurants to drive innovation faster, create less complexity, and ensure accurate orders.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the restaurant industry is already using its technology, looking forward to seeing how McDonald’s uses our generative AI, cloud, and technology to improve its iconic dining experience for its employees and its customers. And how one can use edge computing tools. World.”

In 2021, McDonald’s sold its automated ordering business, McD Tech Labs, to IBM. In June, competitor Wendy’s (WEN) announced plans to automate its drive-thru with Google Cloud, called Wendy’s FreshAI.

,

Brooke DePalma is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @Brookdipalma Or email him at [email protected].

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com