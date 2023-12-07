McDonald's is opening a new chain called CosMc's. Here are the locations and menu.

First look at McDonald’s concept CosMc’s

McDonald’s said it is opening a new chain called CosMc’s that will focus on coffee and other beverages, a move that is seen as a challenge to Starbucks and Dunkin’ as the fast-food giant focuses on afternoon sales. Want to promote.

The company said it will open its first CosMc location in Illinois this month, with plans to open additional restaurants in 2024.

Speaking at an investor presentation on Wednesday, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said the rationale for the restaurants is due to growing demand for “afternoon beverage pick-me-up opportunities,” a $100 billion market where McDonald’s currently has a strong presence. There is no presence. , The new line will allow the company to create customized beverages that are difficult to create for McDonald’s restaurants, he said.

Kempczinski said the concept of CosMc is “what if a McDonald’s character from the 1980s who was part alien, part surfer, part robot” opened a restaurant in 2023.

What’s on the menu at CosMc?

The CEO said the chain will include new customizable drinks and McDonald’s favorites like the Egg McMuffin.

According to the company, some of the coffee drinks offered include Churro Frappe, S’mores Cold Brew, and Tumeric-Spiced Latte. CosMc will also sell non-coffee beverages, including a Sour Cherry Energy Burst, a Blackberry Mint Green Tea and a Popping Pear Slush.

CosMC’s coffee beverage options will include Churro Frappe, S’mores Cold Brew and Tumeric-Spiced Latte. Non-coffee beverages include Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Blackberry Mint Green Tea and Popping Pear Slush. McDonald’s

The chain will also offer “sweet and savory dishes,” Kempczinski said. These include a spicy queso sandwich, a creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich, pretzel bites and caramel fudge brownies.

What kind of drink customizations will it have?

McDonald’s said CosMc will offer customization including popping boba, flavored syrups and energy and vitamin C shots.

Where are CosMc locations?

The first location will be in Bolingbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, with about 10 additional locations to be opened in Texas in 2024, Kempczinski told investors.

It is not yet clear whether CosMc will expand beyond this. The company said it would study the results for at least a year before deciding whether to add more locations.

Is McDonald’s adding more restaurants?

Yes, McDonald’s plans to open about 10,000 new stores around the world by 2027, which it estimates will be the “fastest period of growth” in its 60-year history, the company said Wednesday.

Same-store sales increased 8.1% in the third quarter, prompting the chain to accelerate the pace of its restaurant openings.

—With reporting from the Associated Press.

