McDonald's is developing a new version of the Snack Wrap

The prayers of so many portable poultry fans may finally be answered.

McDonald’s Snack Wrap, the discontinued menu item that has captured the hearts of many fans demanding its return, may be coming back. Meaning “Snack Wraps Are Back at McDonald’s, Social media accounts may finally be able to tweet “yes” in the near future.

McDonald’s said during its investor day on Dec. 6 that it plans to expand the footprint of the McCrispy, its “Southern-style fried chicken sandwich” served with pickles on a buttered potato roll, by 2025. Will be introduced worldwide by the end of 2017. Combined with this plan, it hopes to eventually expand McCrispi into wraps and tenders.

“In the U.S. business, we have three very strong chicken brands between McChicken, Chicken McNuggets and obviously McCrispy,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said Wednesday. “But (with McCrispy), we’re in the early days, really building that brand and so looking forward. Will we finally have a crispy tender? Yes. And will this finally give us McCrispy Snack Wraps? Yes. But we’re still in the early days of doing that.”

McDonald’s reiterated this intention in a December 6 press release, stating that it plans to grow to 50,000 stores by 2027, as it tests its new space-themed, beverage-focused restaurant concept: CosMc’s. The chain also said that the size of its chicken business is comparable to that of beef, and that it “continues to aggressively expand through billions of dollars of equity across its offerings including McNuggets, McChicken, McCrispy and McSpicy,” which includes tenders and wraps. .

The original Snack Wrap, which came with grilled or crispy chicken and ranch or honey mustard sauce, has been off McDonald’s menus since 2016, when news of its closure broke. Shockwaves via Internet, Since then, people on social media have been pleading with the chain to bring it back.

Since its closure, McDonald’s competitors have attempted to fill the snack wrap-sized void in the public’s hearts. In March, Wendy’s introduced the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap; In July, Taco Bell brought back the Crispy Chicken Taco (which tastes “similar to a McDonald’s Snack Wrap”). Tweeted a fan); And in August, Burger King launched BK Royal Crispy Wraps (available in Classic, Spicy and Honey Mustard flavors) for a limited time.

