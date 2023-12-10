McDonald’s announced last week that it is planning “the fastest period of growth” in its history.

As part of that effort, the brand plans to open 50,000 restaurants worldwide by 2027.

The chain will also introduce generic AI technology to accelerate automation.

The world’s largest fast-food chain is about to get even bigger.

As part of that campaign, McDonald’s said it aims to open about 50,000 restaurants worldwide by 2027. It will also work to expand its loyalty program – which rewards customers with points they can redeem for food or drinks – from 150 million to 250. Million 90-day active users by 2027. And it’s partnering with Google Cloud to automate its restaurants with generative AI, which it hopes will bring benefits to customers like hotter and fresher food and a more consistent ordering experience.

But more importantly for McDonald’s lovers, the chain will be making some changes to its menu as well.

For example, it will focus on expanding its chicken offerings with an eye to that consumer Demand for chicken is equal to that of beef These days. It will introduce the McCrispy Chicken Sandwich in almost all markets around the world by the end of 2025. It will also expand the McCrispy into tenders and wraps. it cut off Chicken Snack Wraps From its menu years ago because employees and franchisees said they were too complicated to create.

McDonald’s plans to bring the McCrispy to all of its markets by 2025. McDonald’s

McDonald’s said it will also improve a classic menu item — its burgers — through a new Best Burger initiative, which it will deploy in nearly all of its markets by 2026.

This initiative comes after years of testing the right strategy to make McDonald’s burgers as delicious as possible, According to the Wall Street Journal ,

The company has found that one of the keys to flavor is cooking fewer burgers at a time, and it has even calculated how much to clamp (down to the millimeter) its burgers with the metal clamps it uses to cook them. According to. Journal. Other changes it makes include cutting the bottom half of a brioche bun thicker to retain heat, cooking onions on top of a beef patty, and taking the cheese out of the refrigerator ahead of time so it melts faster. Journal.

According to the Journal, after McDonald’s first tested the strategy in Australia and saw positive results, it began testing the approach in its West Coast restaurants and Midwest locations this year. The company plans to deploy the program at all of its U.S. locations by 2024, the Journal said.

McDonald’s also said it did Plan to sell big burgers In its investor update last week, however, it was unclear whether this was connected to the Best Burger initiative.

CosMc’s food includes pretzel bites and cookies and specialty drinks. McDonald’s

The brand also revealed some more details, including menu items CosMc’s, its new restaurant concept It aims to solve the “3pm slump” and could give Starbucks a tough competition. While the menu will include sandwiches, snacks and desserts, McDonald’s said, it will be based on “beverage discovery.” So customers should expect to see a range of specialty drinks.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

