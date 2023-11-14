McDonald’s fires 18 people after BBC investigation – BBC News

By Noor Nanji, Zoe Conway and Dearbel Jordan

McDonald’s has fired 18 staff after a BBC investigation revealed hundreds of allegations of harassment at the restaurant chain, its UK boss has said.

Alistair Macrae told MPs the company had received 407 employee complaints since July and 157 had been investigated so far.

While people have been dismissed, Mr Macron does not know how many complaints were referred to the police.

She said she experienced a toxic workplace culture where claims of sexual harassment, racism and bullying were not taken seriously.

Mr Macro told the Business and Trade Select Committee that McDonald’s UK was receiving one to two complaints of sexual harassment per week.

Following the initial BBC report in the summer, Mr Macro set up an investigation management unit to deal with complaints.

Mr Macron said that out of 157 complaints that were looked into, 17 were about sexual harassment and disciplinary action was taken. He said nine were related to bullying and one was about racial harassment.

He said that the remaining cases which are yet to be investigated include 27 complaints of sexual harassment.

The fast-food chain is one of the largest private sector employers in the UK, employing over 170,000 people.

It has one of the UK’s youngest workforces, with three quarters of employees aged 16 to 25 and for many this is their first job.

In total, it has 1,450 restaurants. According to Mr Macro, 89% of its branches in the UK are operated by franchisees. But he admitted that no franchise has yet lost their contract due to harassment and abuse claims.

Liam Byrne, chairman of the business and trade committee, asked whether “the benefits outweigh the safety of staff”.

Mr Macron said this was “absolutely not the case”.

He said, “The most important thing in our business is our people. We do everything we can to take care of our people.”

More than 200 current and former McDonald’s employees spoke to the BBC about their experiences working at the fast-food chain, many of whom claimed they were victims of sexual abuse and harassment by co-workers and superiors.

Mr Macron said the workers’ testimony was “truly appalling” and “very difficult to listen to”.

He acknowledged that some of the complaints reported to McDonald’s independent handling unit “date back to the 1980s”, adding: “Obviously the more recent complaints we were able to investigate more fully.”

