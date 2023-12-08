McDonald’s continues to lean toward chicken

McDonald’s is set to launch a new spin-off restaurant called “Cosmac” in a Chicago suburb. (Credit: Fox 32)

McDonald’s is embracing chicken as a “significant opportunity.”

The fast-food chain indicated it would do the same for the protein category on Wednesday, the same day it unveiled various initiatives during a closely watched investor day.

In a press release, McDonald’s said it “continues to aggressively expand” through its chicken options such as McNuggets, McChicken, McCrispy and McSpicy. It says all of them have reached “billion-dollar equity” status.

As for the McCrispy, formerly called the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, it crossed that threshold earlier this year, as first reported by Fox Business.

McDonald’s eyes 50 thousand restaurants around the world before 2028

Fast-food chains reported having a total of $17 billion worth of menu items. The Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and the world famous fries are some of them.

McDonald’s also notes that its beef and chicken categories are roughly neck-and-neck in size at this point.

In a research note Thursday, JPMorgan analyst John Evanko said chicken “remains a rising star” on the McDonald’s menu.

Chicken “is stealing the show and represents ~$25b in systemwide sales – on par with the company’s beef segment,” the research note said. “The global chicken market is said to be almost twice that of beef. McNuggets alone account for $10 billion in systemwide sales and have grown by more than 10% annually since F19.”

As part of its efforts to capitalize on the popularity of chicken, McDonald’s said the McCrispy sandwich will be introduced in nearly all of its markets before 2026. According to the company, it will also make McCrispy wraps and tenders.

McDonald’s previously sold snack wraps but stopped doing so in 2016.

McDonald’s to revamp burger patties at major fast food: ‘No more dry patties’

As for the menu, McDonald’s additionally said Wednesday that its “Best Burger” initiative, which was first announced earlier this year, will reach “almost all markets” by 2026. It includes various upgrades aimed at making its popular burgers juicier and more delicious.

The JPMorgan research note, which raised its “overweight” McDonald’s stock price target to $300, also said that McDonald’s core products, such as Chicken McNuggets, Big Mac and Quarter Pounder, “have strong moats around them And there is no real alternative that lends itself to significant pricing power.”

Recently, McDonald’s released its quarterly earnings in late October.

For the first nine months of the year, the fast-food chain generated $19.09 billion in total revenue, including $6.69 billion in the third quarter. Its net income for the nine-month period was $6.43 billion.

