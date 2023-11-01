McDonald's, Chipotle to raise menu prices after California Gov. Newsom approves $20 fast food minimum wage

The president and CEO of the International Franchise Association argues that franchise owners are better able to identify the needs of their employees.

McDonald’s Big Mac and Chipotle’s burritos are about to get more expensive after fast-food chains announced they would raise menu prices in California to pay for the minimum wage increase that Gov. Gavin Newsom recently took on. Signed into law in.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said on an earnings call Monday that the legislation is going to have an “impact on the wages of our California franchisees.” He pointed to rising menu prices in the Golden State.

“Certainly, there will be some elements that need to be worked on with higher pricing,” Kempczinski said.

“I know there will be some things the franchises and our teams will be focusing on productivity as well. How this all plays out will certainly impact the cash flow of franchises in California in the short term.” “With some of the mitigation efforts in place, it’s difficult to know what that impact will be.”

This illustration photo taken at a McDonald’s restaurant shows a tray with a Big Mac, French fries and Coca-Cola on a table. (Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Similarly, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, Jack Hartung, told analysts on the company’s earnings call last week that the chain would likely raise prices in California by a “mid-to-high single-digit” percentage.

The rising prices at popular fast-food chains come as Gov. Newsom signed into law a minimum wage increase for fast food workers at restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide — although the law does not include a Exceptions include those who sell their own bread.

The legislation raises the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 an hour, effective April 1, 2024.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation raising the minimum wage for California fast food workers to $20 an hour at SEIU Local 721 in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Sarah Ringwirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Food served at a Chipotle restaurant in Chicago, Illinois on October 25, 2017. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Restaurants have raised menu prices in recent years in response to rising costs.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on October 12 that inflation across all items rose to 3.7% over the past 12 months. The Department of Agriculture announced that the general food index is 2.4 percent higher in September 2023 compared to September 2022.

Fast food workers at SEIU Local 721 in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, gather to watch Gov. Gavin Newsom sign legislation raising their minimum wage to $20 an hour. Images) / Getty Images)

