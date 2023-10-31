McDonald's CEO warns minimum wage increase in California will hurt franchises

The city of Minneapolis is considering a minimum wage for rideshare drivers. The states of New York City, Washington, and California have passed legislation setting minimum wages for app-based workers.

McDonald’s is warning this California’s new minimum wage The law would hurt franchises in the state and could raise prices for consumers when it takes effect next year.

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation increasing the minimum wage for fast food workers at restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide — though the law includes an exception for restaurants that sell their own bread. Are. It raises the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 an hour, effective April 1, 2024.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski Said on an earnings call Monday that the legislation is going to have “an impact on the salaries of our California franchisees” and “I don’t think at this point, we can’t say exactly how much of it will work its way into pricing.” I through.”

“Definitely, there will be some elements that need to be worked on with the higher pricing,” he explained. “I know there will be some things the franchises and our teams will be focusing on productivity as well. How this all plays out will certainly impact the cash flow of franchises in California in the short term.” “With some of the mitigation efforts in place, it’s difficult to know what that impact will be.”

California Government. Newsom signs $20 minimum wage bill for fast-food workers

McDonald’s is warning that a $20 minimum wage for fast food workers in California, which is set to go into effect next year, will impact franchises in the state. (iStock/iStock)

“Longer term, what we’ve been talking about with our franchisees is that this is an opportunity for us to gain share because it’s going to have an impact that’s going to impact all of our competitors,” Kempczinski said. … We believe we are in a better position to withstand this than our competitors.”

anchor Security Last Change Change % Delhi Municipal Corporation McDonald’s Corporation 260.15 +4.39 +1.72%

the current minimum wage The salary in the state of California is $15.50 an hour, the highest in the country and is set to reach $16 an hour for all jobs in the state in January.

McDonald’s to release ‘Boo Buckets’ in four different styles ahead of Halloween

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said some of the burden of higher labor costs will be passed on to consumers, although it is unclear at this time how much of an impact that will have on prices. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“This is a big deal,” Newsom said at an event in Los Angeles, where he signed the fast food minimum wage bill into law in late September.

Newsom also rejected the idea that fast food jobs are for teenagers who are just entering the workforce and want to gain experience.

Get Fox Business by clicking here

“It’s a romanticized version of a world that doesn’t exist,” Newsom said on the program. “We have an opportunity to reward that contribution, to reward that sacrifice, and to stabilize an industry.”

Fox Business’s Louis Casciano contributed to this report.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com