McDonald’s and Chipotle show the power of comfort food over inflation-weary consumers.

On Monday, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) reported its third-quarter results, in which revenue and earnings topped Wall Street estimates as increased prices boosted its U.S. sales. Last week, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) easily topped earnings estimates as higher prices helped offset rising costs of beef and queso.

McDonald’s continues to dominate the fast-food sector

For its third quarter, McDonald’s reported revenue of $6.69 billion, up 14% year over year, exceeding LSEG’s estimate of $6.58 billion. Global same-store sales rose 8.8% in the quarter, exceeding StreetAccount’s estimate of 7.8%, while US same-store sales rose 8.1%, driven by strategic price increases . Despite higher inflation in Europe, demand in Germany was strong, as was the UK and Canada, driving an 8.3% rise in same-store sales for the international driven markets division. Additionally, despite the slow recovery of the Chinese economy, the international developmental licensed market segment, which includes China and Japan, experienced a 10.5% increase in same-store sales.

But it was the first quarter this year that its US traffic fell. Although CEO Chris Kempchinski emphasized that the company will remain cautious when it comes to consumers with incomes under $45,000 as this decline is a result of them making fewer visits, Kempchinski also said that the fast-food chain has experienced moderate And has gained market share with higher income earners. Consumers who traded down from more expensive options.

McDonald’s earned net income of $2.32 billion, or $3.17 per share. Adjusted earnings were $3.19 per share, which also beat LSEG’s estimate of $3 per share.

Chipotle benefits from raising prices for the first time this year

For the third quarter, the burrito chain reported an 11.3% increase in revenue, which was in line with expectations to $2.47 billion, while earning net income of $313.2 million, or $11.32 per share. Adjusted earnings excluding corporate-restructuring costs were $11.36, handily beating LSEG’s estimate of $10.55.

Due to higher transactions and menu prices, Chipotle reported that its same-store sales rose 5%, exceeding StreetAccount’s estimate of 4.6%.

Chipotle reiterated its 2023 forecast, guiding for same-store sales growth in the mid to high single digits. Next year, Chipotle plans to open 285 to 315 new restaurants.

The burrito chain raised its menu prices for the first time this year after pausing aggressive price increases due to lower consumer spending.

Burrito and fast food chains provided inflation-stricken consumers with the affordable convenience they needed.

When it comes to perceptions of value and affordability, McDonald’s showed it’s still outpacing its rivals in its biggest markets and Chipotle proved it’s an affordable indulgence as consumers splurged on burritos. Is. Healthy or not, we turn to comfort food for a semblance of ‘feel-good’ happiness in times of stress, which, at least for a while, tricks us into thinking we’re doing it for our own happiness. Can eat. McDonald’s and Chipotle are one of many living proofs of how a business can benefit financially from being an affordable ‘provider’ of instant, but short-lived pleasure during dark times.

