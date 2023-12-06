McDonald's aims to open nearly 9,000 restaurants, add 100 million loyalty members by 2027

McDonald’s store sign in Austin, Texas, October 30, 2023.

Brandon Bell | getty images

McDonald’s wants to open more than 8,800 locations and add 100 million members to its loyalty program by 2027.

These targets are part of the fast-food giant’s long-term plans to boost sales at its already stretched restaurants.

McDonald’s announced its new goals ahead of its investor day on Wednesday, as it tries to convince shareholders that customers’ appetite for its Big Macs and McNuggets is still growing, while Wall Street weighs the economy and Concerned about the danger posed by reducing drugs. , The burger chain is expected to offer more details on how it plans to attract customers, including phasing out an upgraded version of its burgers and doubling the chicken.

For 2024, McDonald’s is projecting systemwide sales growth of 2% in constant currency and net new restaurant growth of 4%.

Beyond 2024, the company is targeting systemwide sales growth of 2.5% in constant currency. It plans to grow its restaurant count by 4% to 5% annually.

McDonald’s big growth plans will mean more capital spending. For 2024, the company anticipates $2.5 billion in capital expenditures, up from expectations of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion in 2023. And for each year from 2025 By 2027, McDonald’s expects to increase its capital spending sequentially from $300 million to $500 million.

By 2027, McDonald’s wants to have a global presence at 50,000 locations. As of September 30, the chain had 41,198 restaurants worldwide. For comparison, Starbucks said in November that it aimed to reach 55,000 cafes worldwide by 2030, up from its current number of 38,000.

The majority of McDonald’s new locations will be in the US and its international operated markets segment, which includes France, Canada and Australia. Executives have said that its current footprint is outdated and does not reflect where consumers currently live, including the shift to the South and Southeast in the US.

In January, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a sweeping announcement about corporate restructuring that the company would accelerate new restaurant development. This is the first time the company has revealed its new growth targets.

In addition to its ambitious plans to expand its footprint, McDonald’s wants to reach a quarter of a billion active members for its loyalty program by 2027. At its last investor day in 2020, the company was still testing the loyalty program in the US but since then, it has become a juggernaut, boosting mobile sales and encouraging customers to come back more often. Is.

McDonald’s also announced a partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud on using artificial intelligence in its restaurants to improve operations.

“We’re excited to see how McDonald’s uses our generative AI, cloud and edge computing tools to improve its iconic dining experience for its employees and its customers around the world,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. How to use it.”

Source: www.cnbc.com