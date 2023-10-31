McDonald's absurd new price chart supersizes the toll of Bidennomics

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America, where an extra-value Big Mac meal will set you back $18.

Yes, you read that right: The iconic burger-fries-soda combo, once a staple for Americans of every socio-economic class, now costs nearly 20 Smackers at some places.

“I like this”? That’s not likely at these prices.

The increases certainly seem like they come from painful and persistent inflation driven by President Biden’s terrible economic policies.

Prices are up about 15% overall since Biden took office; On essential commodities like food and energy, they are closer to 25%.

Equivalently, consider this as a reduction in income for a typical family by about $5,000.

Mortgage rates are headed towards 8% Since the average home price is around $420,000.

As the President likes to claim, is he building the economy “with the middle out”?

More for groceries and gas, and now some McDonald’s dollar menu where, literally, nothing costs a dollar.

Yes, Mickey D’s Fries are the best in the world. But almost $2.50 for a small thing (as they may be priced in New York now) is madness.

One location in Connecticut charged as much as $18 for a Big Mac combo meal. getty images

It also serves as a big, somewhat sobering reminder that amid all the chaos in the Middle East caused by Biden’s foreign policy, his domestic policy is still causing big harm to average Americans.

That’s why Biden’s numbers on the economy remain miserable: Only 36% of Americans support him on the issue, while 54% disapprove.

And all this from a position of relative economic strength. (Really never underestimate Joe’s ability to figure things out!)

Biden can barely walk, let alone walk and chew gum at the same time.

So Americans should not expect any efforts to deal with the economic pain from a president who is now immersed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

really, he is Proud of his economic record, making it a centerpiece of his re-election effort.

But every trip to the drive-thru will drive home this message: Joe did this to you, and he doesn’t care,

Source: nypost.com