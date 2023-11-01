McConnell targets Hawley over party funding, report says

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell got angry In the debate about campaign finance behind closed doors, punchbol news informed of.

There was a heated argument between the two regarding the withdrawal of Mr. Hawley’s proposed law. Citizens United V FEC, A 2010 Supreme Court decision allowed the proliferation of corporate campaign cash in elections.

The law would prohibit publicly traded companies from making independent campaign expenditures, political advertising or other election communications. It would also ban publicly traded companies from giving to super PACs, organizations that are allowed to spend unlimited amounts of money as long as they are not officially affiliated with a candidate.

“For decades, corporate America has spent billions of dollars on elections to favor politicians who support their own, social agendas rather than the interests of American voters,” Mr. Hawley said in a statement. “This legislation will hold mega-corporations’ feet to the fire and stop their dollars from buying our elections.”

Mr. McConnell, the former chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is one of the leading proponents of allowing more corporate money to flow into elections.

The Kentucky Republican argued that “the only reason” Mr. Hawley won his seat against former Senator Claire McCaskill in 2018 was money he received from the Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-affiliated super PAC that is allowed to spend unlimited amounts of campaign cash. Is. Mr. McConnell warned that any Republican who signs the bill would receive a “huge income from the right.”

Mr Hawley and Mr McConnell have clashed over a number of other issues. In particular, Mr McConnell is one of the biggest defenders of US support for Ukraine, while Mr Hawley has said Europe must take greater responsibility as the US focuses more on China. Additionally, Mr. McConnell voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results, while Mr. Hawley led efforts to object to them.

Source: www.bing.com