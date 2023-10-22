McConnell says he has ‘fully recovered’ from health problems

(Bloomberg) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he has fully recovered from health problems that forced him to stop working publicly and urged House GOP members to end the dysfunction of the U.S. legislative branch. Prompted to agree on a new speaker.

Questions have persisted about the health of McConnell, 81, after he suffered a serious fall at a political fundraiser in March and then abruptly stopped speaking at events within two months.

“I have completely recovered and am absolutely fine,” he said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation. “I am in good condition, fully recovered and back to work.”

While Democrats control the U.S. Senate, Congress has been disrupted for nearly three weeks by the speakership vacancy in the Republican-led House, where a group of right-wing dissidents instigated the ouster of Kevin McCarthy. Two other candidates failed to garner enough support and new candidacies are due by Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a problem, but I hope it gets resolved soon,” McConnell said. “I have all the strength I have here in the Senate, and we’re going to do our job and hopefully get the House back functioning here soon.”

McConnell reaffirmed that he remains broadly aligned with President Joe Biden on key foreign policy matters. He said he is “generally on the same page” with Biden on U.S. aid to Israel and Ukraine, and he opposes separating the two issues.

“I think it’s a mistake,” he said. “I know there are some Republicans in the Senate, and probably more in the House, who are saying that Ukraine is somehow different. “I see it all as interconnected.”

Biden said last week he was requesting about $106 billion in emergency funding for aid to Ukraine and Israel and to strengthen the US-Mexico border. Meanwhile, the US government is approaching its next funding deadline in November.

