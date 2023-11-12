MBIE, bank survey says scams caused $198 million loss; Netsafe calls for anti-scam center

We’ve just got our first hard figures on how much money New Zealanders lose each year to online scams – at least those involving banks.

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) survey based on data from New Zealand’s 11 largest financial institutions says Kiwis lost $198 million* to online scams in the year to September.

Meanwhile, new research from NetSafe estimates the total amount lost was just over $2 billion.

After facing criticism from several victims and an investigation launched by the Banking Ombudsman, banks have tightened their security and procedures.

“Putting a dollar figure on the losses of the scam really helps show the seriousness of this issue affecting everyday New Zealanders. That’s why our banks are leading the way with a number of recently announced initiatives to protect customers from scams,” said Roger Beaumont, chief executive of the New Zealand Banking Association. To inform,

“Among other things, we are also considering options for the Confirm Payee service to enable anyone making an online payment from one bank account to another to check the name of the account in which They are paying. We’re examining privacy and information-sharing considerations as well as the technical ability to do this, Beaumont said.

There was no time limit for the measure.

Total damage is estimated at $2 billion

NetSafe chief executive Brent Carey said the new government would also have to create a single agency to coordinate efforts to tackle the rising wave of online fraud.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A separate survey released today by NetSafe and the Global Anti-Scam Alliance found that 17 percent of 1,000 respondents had lost money to a scam in the past 12 months, with an average loss of $3,165, amounting to a total of $2.05 billion. is equal to the loss. Nationally, this shows that New Zealanders are losing a lot of money to more than just bank scams. NetSafe had previously estimated losses at $470 million, while the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team has reported only $22.4 million in total financial losses from online fraud.

The NetSafe survey also found that two-thirds of victims do not report online scams to law enforcement.

“We are calling on the next government to consider an anti-scam hub for New Zealand,” says Brent Carey, CEO of NetSafe. Photo / Alex Burton

Carey says that in addition to the perennial problem of people being reluctant to admit they have been defrauded, there are also issues of mobilizing resources, confusing people about where to go, and coordination between an alphabet soup of Crown agencies , while often struggling to get cut-through. With private companies.

“We know that people are not even thinking that making a report will make a difference,” the Netsafe chief said.

Carey said that when people report online fraud to various authorities, “what they do with that data is worrying. It is not connected”.

“We are calling on the next government to consider an anti-scam center for New Zealand,” he said. To inform,

“We would really like a cross-discipline approach. We need social media platforms, banks and the government to put resources into this anti-scam hub so that we can have better data, better front-line reporting and better victim redress. Another thing that worries me is that many people are not getting their lost money back. More than 15 percent in our survey didn’t get their money back. We need to do more to recover.”

Across the Tasman: centralization, serious financing

Australia’s Budget 2023 included A$86.5m ($91.4m) to establish a new National Anti-Scam Center to centralize efforts (specifically, the Office of the e-Safety Commissioner – Australia’s equivalent to New Zealand’s NetSafe – Its funding quadrupled with A$131m injection. Here, NetSafe – which received a one-time increase of A$690,000 in Crown funding, operates on an annual budget in the region of A$4.5 million).

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Would Carey like to see the New Zealand Anti-Scam Center funded at matching levels from incoming government funding?

“That would be nice,” he said. “The amount that the last government suggested – $1 million – would not be a lot of funding, so I think they will have to think about funding it appropriately.”

Roger Beaumont, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Banking Association. Photo/Dean Purcell

It remains to be seen what action the next government will take on Carey’s call for a National Anti-Scam Centre. Neither major party in the election had any specific cyber security or online fraud policy, with National’s technology spokeswoman Judith Collins holding off on comment until the size of the coalition is revealed.

But banks are already on board. “The scams are far broader than our industry, affecting government agencies, telecommunications companies, social media companies and Internet service providers. An anti-scam hub would provide a centralized and coordinated multi-sector approach to fighting scams from a New Zealand-wide perspective, Beaumont said.

Whatever happens with the incoming coalition, it is probably a sure bet that the outgoing government’s plan to move NetSafe funding under the Department of Internal Affairs will be scrapped – a move that has been criticized by retired District Court judges and cyber- Legal expert David Harvey saw this as compromising Netsafe’s independence. Because it addresses freedom of expression concerns.

NetSafe is the approved agency for the Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015 (HDCA), and runs under the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education and a mix of private and philanthropic funding. Given that the HDCA was the creation of Judith Collins and Amy Adams as successive Justice Ministers under John Key, it seems unlikely that the returning Collins would support dismantling her own job.

How can I tell if I’m being scammed?

“Checknetsafe.nz – you can type in a URL or copy and paste a web address to see if it’s been flagged as a scam,” Carey said.

“In addition, we have also worked with Sorted to build little black book of scamsWhich you can download from Netsafe.org.nz, which educates about specific scams.

“And we are also working with the FMA [Financial Markets Authority] Too. So when they flag investment scams, we are including those websites as bad websites on Checknetsafe.nz.

Ian Caplin, MBIE spokesperson for Fraud Awareness Week (13-19 November), says the most important thing to remember is that “real investments don’t come out of the blue.” If you are unsure, contact the bank using the number you obtained independently. Be very wary of anyone who uses time-pressure tactics. “And don’t hesitate to get a second opinion from friends and family.”

Caplin has first-hand experience. They told To inform He was called out last week by a sycophant-swindler with a Kiwi accent. He cut them off, and reported them. MBIE is encouraging anyone with information to contact the FMA.

An MBIE spokesperson said the ministry cannot comment on the merits of an anti-scam centre. The policy depended on the incoming government. But Caplin notes that MBIE chairs a long-running low-profile inter-agency working group that includes Cert NZ, NetSafe, the Serious Fraud Office, Te Ara Ahunga Ora – Superannuation Commission, FMA, DIA, police, banking Are included. Ombudsman Scheme, New Zealand Telecommunications Forum and banking industry representatives.

Key findings of the Netsafe-GASA survey

17 percent of the 1000 respondents reported losing money to a scam in the past 12 months, with an average loss of $3165, which equates to a loss of $2.05 billion nationally.

But nearly two-thirds of victims (59 percent) did not report the scam to law enforcement. The report found that scams are mostly shared with the victims (56 percent) followed by the bank (56 percent) and the police (41 percent).

Nearly two-thirds of Kiwis (62 per cent) experience a scam once a month, and more than half (55 per cent) have experienced more scams in the last 12 months than before.

Scams are being exposed in many ways through text messages, social media and instant messaging apps. The most commonly used communication medium was email (62 percent), where a scammer presented themselves as a trustworthy source the victim would know.

Gmail and Facebook are the platforms most used by scammers, with Outlook, Instagram and WhatsApp in third to fifth place.

Source: The State of Scams in New Zealand – 2023, produced by NetSafe and the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA).

*The financial institutions that provided data for MBIE’s survey were ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Co-op Bank, Heartland, Kiwibank, Rabobank, SBS, TSB, Unity and Westpac. The data provided covers the year to the end of September 2023. The total loss was $198,372,837.17.

Chris Keel is an Auckland-based member To inform‘s business team. he joined To inform in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.

Source: www.nzherald.co.nz