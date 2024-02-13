MBA says new rules for banks ‘will spell the end of real-estate finance as we know it.’

The head of the Mortgage Bankers Association said this week that proposed rules would require bank lenders to maintain thicker capital buffers to protect against losses that would intensify the ongoing real estate turmoil.

MBA CEO Bob Broeksmit criticized the proposal, saying it risked delaying bank lending and disrupting liquidity in the commercial property sector.

“They’re called ‘end-game proposals,’ but only one of those terms is accurate,” Broeksmitt said at the CREF24 conference in San Diego. “Basel III could be the end of bank real-estate finance as we know it.” Is.” on Monday.

Broeksmit highlighted that around 50% of commercial real estate lending is managed by banks that are under investigation, suggesting that the capital they have been forced to hold as part of the new regulations It can be allocated to areas in need of revitalization and job support. Construction

“Instead, it will just sit there, doing nothing. Washington, D.C., should be helping you lend more – not forcing you to lend less,” he said.

The regulatory framework will mandate that banks with $100 billion or more in total assets increase their capital by an average of 20%, part of a broader effort by international governments after the 2008 crisis to ensure that banks can withstand unexpected events. Can face loss.

If it takes effect, the capital requirements of the eight largest banks would increase by about 19%, while lenders with assets ranging from $100 billion to $250 billion would see their capital requirements increase by 5%, regulators said.

Brockschmidt also criticized the Basel III policy regarding defaulted commercial real estate loans. Under this system, if a single loan defaults, regulators propose to give a 150% risk weight not only to that specific loan but to all loans linked to the same borrower.

“This reflects the old adage that ‘one rotten apple spoils the whole barrel.’ But while this may be true in other industries, it has no impact on us,” he said, adding that each commercial financial transaction is different and unique.

This is not the first time Basel III has raised concerns, and some groups outside the banking industry have also criticized the proposals, saying they are too restrictive.

Consumer groups last month joined the chorus of bankers to reject the Basel III proposal, fearing it would disrupt credit availability for disadvantaged borrowers.

