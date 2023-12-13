MBA says mortgage refinances are up nearly 20% in a week

MBA said mortgage refinance activity increased 20% last week.

The increase in refinance volumes is because some lenders are quoting rates below 7%.

“Potential home buyers are still challenged by a lack of inventory, even though rates have dropped.”

Mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest level since July, and borrowers are rushing to lock in rates lower than those achieved at the start of the year.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, refinance activity increased by nearly 20% last week.

“Borrowers who saw rates near 8 percent before this downturn are now seeing rates below 7 percent at some lenders,” MBA SVP and chief economist Mike Fratantoni said in the release. “Refinance volumes increased in response to this decline in rates, with particularly notable increases for FHA and VA refinance applications.”

The 30-year mortgage rate currently stands at 7.03%, according to Freddie Mac, down from 7.22% a week ago.

As rates on the most popular U.S. home loans slip, homeowners are taking advantage and trying to get some relief from the skyrocketing rates they faced when they were in the market earlier this year. Mortgage refinances’ share of all mortgage activity tracked by MBA increased to 39.2% of total applications from 34.7% the previous week.

While mortgage rates have seen a sharp decline since interest rates pulled back from recent multi-year highs, they are still much higher than during the pandemic years, when few borrowers were able to lock in rates below 3%. Were. The fall in rates may have fueled the refi boom but it has yet to do much to attract new buyers into the market.

“Purchase volume was running about 18 percent below last year’s pace, as prospective home buyers are still challenged by a lack of inventory, even as rates have declined,” MBA’s Fratantoni said.

The housing market has seen a difficult year with rising house prices and a severe supply crunch. And with mortgage rates so high, many existing owners have opted to stay rather than leave because of the low rates they negotiated before this year.

As those pressures begin to subside, the market gradually begins to cool down. According to Zillow’s forecast for 2024, the cost of purchasing a home is poised to go down and transaction volume will increase as people give up trying to make up for falling mortgage rates.

Source: www.businessinsider.com