Jacksonville, Florida. – Mayor Donna Deegan plans to spend more than $25 million on a variety of issues brought up during transition meetings with the public. Deegan wants to use federal money left over from COVID-19 and other city money to pay for housing, public safety, recreation and other programs.

City Council members began considering the plan line by line during their Finance Committee meeting Tuesday. The mayor’s staff believes it will eventually be approved.

“I am confident that the council will ultimately support the projects. They may have some modifications, change ideas and we are open to those ideas,” said Scott Wilson of the mayor’s office.

The work done at Tuesday’s meeting included much of the $25 million plan, but not all.

Here are some examples of how Deegan wants to spend some of the money left over from COVID-19 federal grants:

Nearly $5.8 million on youth and family programs

Money for city pools and how to pay lifeguards to keep them open in the summer

Nearly $5 million on home ownership programs to keep people in homes instead of becoming homeless

It included nearly $1 million to help people pay for new roofs on homes so they don’t lose insurance coverage and possibly end up on the streets. Council members had questions on every issue.

“There are a lot of concerns,” said Finance Committee Chairman Nick Hovland. One, is it the appropriate role of the government to consider how they have come up with these figures specifically, or are they just that kind of figures?”

When asked if it was political, Howland responded, “There is nothing political about being a good steward of taxpayer dollars.”

Although this is Mayor Deegan’s initiative, it is up to the Council to decide whether it will fund it. We should know what decision the council takes in December.

