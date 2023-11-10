Mayor Brandon Johnson’s paid leave policy for Chicago workers passes

In the most obvious break yet from the city’s big business groups, Mayor Brandon Johnson signed plans to extend paid time off for Chicago workers. The city council has approved.

Over the objections of organizations representing restaurants, safety net hospitals and hotels, aldermen voted 36-12 Thursday to double the city’s current paid leave order to 10 days.

Johnson and progressive allies praised the legislation as a compromise that still makes Chicago’s leave requirements the most comprehensive in the country, giving workers sick time taken during personal or family illness and for any reason. The paid time off that can be taken allows both to be earned. Proponents say the additional access to vacation time helps retain employees and reduces turnover and training costs for businesses.

“Colleagues, Chicago is the home of the eight-hour workday,” Workforce Committee Chairman Ald. Michael Rodriguez, 22, said before the vote. “We are a city with big shoulders, an example of labor policies that have been replicated across the country for the last two centuries. Join me in making history again today. Let us once again set an example for our country.”

Compared to the initial proposal introduced in council, the proposal that passed reduced the maximum number of vacation days from 15 to 10, exempted small businesses from paying out unused PTO to exiting employees, and on that date Delayed when employees could have sued themselves. Employer on violations.

The ordinance will come into effect at the end of December.

Some business representatives, including the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Business Leadership Council and Chatham Business Association, have jumped in support of the package.

Labor advocacy groups and the city’s major labor unions also support it, saying the changes also raise the floor for workers engaged in collective bargaining.

But major business trade organizations like the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Restaurant Association said the new rules will only further toughen the city’s business climate. He cited the passage of two of Johnson’s progressive priorities that have compounded his troubles: the impending end of low wages for restaurant workers and a potential increase in the real estate transfer tax on more expensive properties if voters pass Bring Chicago Home in March. approve the proposal.

Aldermen twice stopped recent votes on a paid leave proposal to express their reservations.

A committee vote on the ordinance was blocked after members of the Black Caucus expressed concerns that Black businesses would be financially crippled by a provision requiring payment of unused PTO, which was later repealed for employers with 50 or fewer workers. Was pacified by giving relaxation. It then passed the task force committee 13-2 earlier this month.

Other aldermen still opposed to the proposal used a parliamentary maneuver Tuesday to delay the final City Council vote until Thursday. Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly, one of the ordinance’s staunchest opponents, also attempted to insert language giving employers 30 days to fix violations before allowing workers to go to court. It was closed.

Before the vote, Reilly warned that Chicago should be growing jobs and its tax base, not the other way around, because “if we go down that spiral, we’re not too far from becoming Detroit.”

“The business community can only take in so much at once,” said Reilly, 42. “And I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm among members, some members about your agenda, Mr. Speaker, and I respect that, but right now we’re really overwhelming the business community.”

While Johnson has tried to burnish his reputation as a unifier, Thursday’s vote signals a clear divide between him and the business community. On this issue, the mayor insisted that although the details of the proposal were negotiable, workers’ rights were not expanded.

Since passage in the task force committee, protests have continued: the city’s major restaurant groups signed an open letter in protest. In a letter to the mayor on November 5, the Association of Safety-Net Community Hospitals claimed that the additional costs would force Chicago hospitals that care for the most vulnerable “to make incredibly difficult decisions about whether or not Illinois The state has to find new revenues to “cover this cost, or reduce staff and eliminate services.”

