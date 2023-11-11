Mayo Clinic employees' health insurance to cap weight loss drug coverage - Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic employees insured through the Mayo Medical Plan will see a new lifetime limit on weight loss medication coverage starting in 2024.

In a letter provided to the Post Bulletin, those who are prescribed FDA-approved weight loss drugs — including Wegovy, Saxenda, Contrave and others — will have the cost of those medications covered up to $20,000 beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. The letter was sent by Alluma, the pharmacy benefit manager for the health insurance plan.

In a statement, Mayo Clinic said it will continue to provide coverage of these weight loss medications through the employee medical plan “with a new provision that reflects a lifetime maximum benefit of $20,000 for prescriptions filled after Jan. 1, 2024.”

“Mayo Clinic continuously and carefully assesses our prescription coverage and annually makes adjustments that balance affordability and coverage, in the best interests of our plan members,” the statement continues. “Plan members are encouraged to talk with their provider(s), who are able to help determine safe and effective care treatment options and plans.”

Right now, there is no lifetime maximum benefit set for these medications under Mayo Clinic’s employee health insurance plan, which is offered through Medica. Through the end of the year, according to the letter, prescriptions for weight loss medications are subject to “the plan’s standard copay or coinsurance with no limit.”

Currently, the Mayo Medical Plan is an outlier among employer-provide health insurance plans. According to the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, just

22% of U.S. employers cover

prescription weight loss medications.

Mayo Clinic says this new lifetime maximum benefit does not apply to “approved GLP-1 prescriptions for diabetes.” Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, is a

glucagon-like peptide 1 agonist

and is FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes treatment under the brand name Ozempic. Wegovy and Ozempic are both administered through weekly injections.

“The Mayo Medical Plan provides coverage for Ozempic for adults with type 2 diabetes and this coverage is not subject to the $20,000 lifetime benefit maximum,” Mayo Clinic said in a statement.

Most weight loss medications work through “appetite suppression and promotion of fullness (satiety) through central effects on the brain,” said Dr. David Lau, a bariatrician and emeritus professor in the departments of Medicine and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at the University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine in Alberta, Canada.

“This applies to GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide … liraglutide 3 mg (Saxenda), tirzepatide (Mounjaro) … Contrave, Qsymia, Lomaira and Imcivree,” Lau said. “GLP-1 RAs also delay stomach emptying and improve blood sugar control.”

Lau said semaglutide is a “game-changer weight loss medication because it is the only drug that can lead to greater than 10% body weight loss.”

The list price for a one-month supply of Wegovy injections is $1,349, according to the

Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

It’s a steep price compared to the cost of the drug in Germany and the Netherlands, where one month’s worth of Wegovy costs $328 and $296, respectively.

Ozempic also comes with a hefty price tag in the U.S. — the listed cost for four injections is $936. In other countries, including Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Australia, a month’s supply of Ozempic is no more than $200, per the Health System Tracker.

These weight loss drugs are medications that patients may continue to take longterm to manage their obesity, which is “now widely accepted as a chronic disease and requires long-term treatment,” Lau said. Patients could regain weight when they stop taking weight loss drugs.

“By limiting coverage of weight loss medications with a lifetime cap, patients living with obesity are being discriminated (against) because many health authorities and third-party insurance payers still erroneously believe that obesity is a body image (issue) rather than a health issue,” Lau said. “I should emphasize that the lifetime cap is introduced primarily to control cost.”

The FDA might expand Wegovy’s approved uses in the near future.

CNBC reports

that Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical company that makes the drug, has submitted an application for Wegovy to be approved as a treatment to reduce patients’ cardiovascular disease risk.