‘Maybe Ten Hag is out of his depth or maybe he’s too good for United’

We asked for your views after Manchester United suffered a Champions League defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Danish capital.

Here are some ideas for you:

Andy: I am not surprised by the results. United have been poor in all their games this season. A lucky win at the weekend seemed to give false hope but it can’t hide poor form and fitness. We have seen this before when managers start whining about their bad luck and fail to acknowledge their poor decision-making abilities and stubbornness.

John: There is no consistency in his playing pattern. The way we play to lose matches is disappointing. I don’t really know why Marcus Rashford did what he did. He hasn’t been resourceful since the start of this season. He is not expected to have much of an impact on match after match. Not at all happy with this team.

Tony: It’s a terrible performance and I’m sorry to say that it’s all down to the lack of discipline in the dressing room. The manager needs to go, we can’t make excuses for refereeing decisions and injury time winners against teams where United have been lucky.

Adam: United actually played their best football of the season but were let down by the tenacious refereeing. Common sense has been removed from refereeing the modern game. While this result is comedy gold for other fans, one has to question if this is how football should be run. No red cards, no penalties in the second period and United won the game.

Graham: It’s time for Eric to go. I have supported him every step of the way since he was first appointed, but for his own sake and his career, leave now. Perhaps he is out of his depth or perhaps he is just too good for United. The club is in disrepair from top to bottom but this is Eric’s team now and his signings add to perhaps the worst team in history.

