Can sense the weakness of the bond market before stocks.

The sharp rally in U.S. high-yield or “junk” bonds since late October was halted on Friday, after the release of a strong jobs report for November raised questions about market expectations for a significant rate cut in 2024. .

The two largest exchange-traded funds in the junk-bond sector were trading lower on Friday and headed for weekly losses. These funds are popular among individual investors and provide a way for institutional investors to manage liquidity needs when there is market turmoil.

Shares of the nearly $18 billion iBoxx$ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG and the nearly $8 billion SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF JNK were both down about 0.2% Friday afternoon, according to FactSet data. Those levels were also close to their weekly losses.

The junk-bond market is like a canary in the coal mine for the financial markets, with the sector often being quick to reflect changes in sentiment.

“I think we got too far ahead of our skis,” John McClain, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management, said in a phone call Friday. “You saw a sharp change in the 10-year yield from 4% to 5% and from 5% back to about 4.1%.”

The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rose nearly nine basis points to about 4.24% on Friday. In quiet markets, rates often move only a few basis points in either direction per day.

The November decline in benchmark borrowing costs came on the back of growing optimism about a decline in US inflation that could prompt the Federal Reserve to cut rates sharply later in the year.

In a reversal, traders on Friday had odds favoring the first Fed rate cut in May rather than March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

McClain said he is skeptical about the final step in getting inflation under control, and sees a difficult path to getting it to the Fed’s 2% target.

Nevertheless, recent optimism over rate cuts has strengthened the backdrop for risk assets, including fixed-rate junk bonds.

Investors poured $1.5 billion into high-yield ETF funds in the week ended Dec. 6, a weekly increase of 72%, according to CreditSights, bringing inflows up for the sixth consecutive week.

More broadly, investors increased investments in corporate high-yield funds last week, while pulling assets from inflation-linked TIPS funds as well as other government and Treasury investments, according to BofA Global data.

Rate fluctuations in the US bond market have been hurting the market for two years. The hope is that the Fed’s rapid pace of rate hikes from 2022 onwards may avert the worst of the damage.

Among stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 116 points, or 0.3%, on Friday, closing the gap on its record set two years ago. The S&P 500 index SPX was up 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite index COMP climbed 0.4%, according to FactSet.

Source: www.marketwatch.com