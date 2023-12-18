May Mobility launches “rider only” driverless transit in Phoenix

Sun City in Arizona will see ride-only driverless services provided by AV tech for its residents , [+] Players may have mobility. may mobility

May Mobility, a leading company deploying autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced the launch of its first driverless service for riders on public roads in Sun City, Arizona. May Mobility’s “rider-only vehicles” will run daily without an operator in the driver’s seat. The company’s move toward driverless is another sign that the field of AV technology overall is maturing, while some companies are struggling.

May Mobility says Sun City represents the first of many communities where the company aims to launch its rider-only transit services to provide accessible, safe and reliable transportation.

“Today, we take the important step of launching rider-only operations, which is a cornerstone of our commercial growth and expansion,” said Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility. “We believe it is important to work closely with our key strategic partners, regulators, insurers and riders as we advance our technology step by step.”

Take

May Mobility highlighted its Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) technology, which is “designed to solve the challenge of making safe driving decisions under uncertainty, including when the vehicle is facing unknown scenarios. MPDM runs real-time, on-board simulations to analyze thousands of possible scenarios every second, and select the safest scenario for execution. This approach towards autonomous technology makes mobility vehicles adept at handling edge cases. and enables the company to scale more efficiently and quickly than would otherwise be possible.

The company also claims benefits in system cost. “May Mobility has created a more scalable autonomy solution at a fraction of the cost of other systems of similar maturity,” said Anna Brunelle, Chief Financial Officer of May Mobility. “And as we continue to expand and improve our driverless operations design domain, we move closer to our goal of becoming the first profitable AV company.”

Service

Before the transition to its rider-only service, May Mobility vehicles began operating on public roads in Sun City in April 2023 with a security operator. The company teamed up with transit technology company Via to serve retirees and launched its own on-demand autonomous public transit service. Sun City’s community provides greater access to affordable mobility with shared, on-demand AV. May Mobility says the service was designed “to allow the elderly population to safely and reliably achieve increased independence and mobility”. What they learned over the past eight months has helped the company launch the driverless service now.

At Sun City, a select group of Early Riders will have the ability to request a pickup in one of May Mobility’s Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS vehicles from various stops. The rider-only service will initially operate on public roads Monday through Friday afternoons and will be available at no charge.

Called “Valley Wave”, May Mobility’s rider-only service operates over 4.5 miles and will serve resident complexes, medical centers and other key locations. Early Riders are a group of Sun City residents with varying transportation needs who will provide feedback to help the company scale rider-only operations within a public transit setting. May Mobility is in talks with community stakeholders about the possibility of expanding the service area in the coming months.

As has been the case with other companies transitioning to driverless operations, I asked the company if it had a “manager” on board to react to unusual situations. May Mobility said that as of now, their fleets typically have an autonomous vehicle operator (AVO). The AVO is responsible for stepping in as well as assisting ADA riders if the vehicle needs to go into manual mode. The Sun City rider-only launch will be the first deployment that will remove AVOs, operating completely driverless. Instead, each passenger-only vehicle will be monitored by a personal tele-assistance operator who can assist when needed.

The company highlighted that their existing sites will still work with AVO, adding that “the removal of AVO proves the maturity of May Mobility’s autonomous technology and May Mobility’s plans to expand its rider-only offerings However, some sites will still work with AVO.” Continue to work with AVO in accordance with local regulations, rider feedback and ADA assistance with our wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

geographical footprint

May Mobility is currently providing AVO-based services in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Arlington, Texas and

Grand Rapids, Minnesota. May said they will identify key learnings from the Sun City driverless deployment and apply the feedback before bringing its rider-only service to other cities and sites.

The company is currently in discussions with new partners and expects to launch the new diverse deployment site in the first half of 2024. The “coming soon” information from their website indicates that services in Detroit, Michigan and Contra-Costa County, California are on the horizon.

public sector as customer

Specifically, May Mobility’s go-to-market strategy involves partnering directly with stakeholders such as cities, transit agencies, municipalities and government agencies to identify gaps in current public transportation systems and solve real transportation challenges for communities. To do. May Mobility’s transition to rider-only operations is an important next step toward meeting those goals.

Some driverless companies are taking this approach, at least in the US. May Mobility’s unique approach allows them to navigate the typically slow procurement processes of city transit agencies, as well as changes in city political leadership. Is. But as they build customers and develop long-term agreements, they can achieve a level of stability that is the envy of other driverless people-carrying companies that rely on individual riders for revenue.

Commercialization and scaling

The news cycles have recently been dominated by GM’s Cruise robotaxi effort and Tesla’s Autopilot recall missteps. When things are going according to plan, it’s not as engaging as a smartphone news feed.

We’re nowhere close to the finish line in this area, but real progress is being made. In the robotaxi domain, Waymo operated 700,000 Travels Autonomously this year, continuing its steady march to expand geographically with AV vehicles that meet the expectations of its customers.

In trucking, Gatik recently announced its plans to transition to freight-only operations in late 2024, to meet freighter needs in B2B short-haul logistics. Long-haul players Aurora and Kodiak are planning freight-only operations in the same time frame.

In every type of transportation operation, safety is a fundamental expectation for passengers and people traveling on the roads on which driverless vehicles operate. May Mobility is in the early stages of launching and scaling its end-state system, continuing to demonstrate the go-only-when-ready mentality that is critical to the safe and successful scaling of driverless operations. If he has his way, Sun City is just the beginning.

Disclosure: I am an advisor to and/or hold equity in Aurora and Gatik.