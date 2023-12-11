Maximize Your Credit Card Rewards: How Playing the Field Can Pay Off

Parts of this article were produced using an in-house natural language generation platform. Articles were reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by our editorial staff.

Credit card rewards programs are attractive. They offer cash back, travel miles or points on your purchases, meaning you get something back for your regular spending. But does it make sense to stay loyal to one credit card to maximize those benefits, or is it better to play the field by switching between cards to take advantage of the strongest rewards? As it turns out, the secret to optimizing credit card rewards might just be brand loyalty.

What are credit card rewards – and how do they work?

Credit card rewards are a type of loyalty program that allows you to earn points, cash back, miles, and other rewards when you make eligible purchases with your credit card. For example, if you have a 2 percent cash back card, you’ll get 2 cents back on every dollar spent.

Credit card companies use rewards programs as incentives to encourage cardholders to use their cards, which in turn increases issuers’ revenue from interchange – or swipe – fees. An attractive rewards program can also help card issuers attract customers in new market segments and differentiate them from competitors. Offering rewards that align with customers’ spending habits can increase card usage and increase customer loyalty.

When it comes to points, the value of miles and points can range from 1 cent to almost 3 cents or more, depending on the brand and how you redeem your rewards.

Still, while your loyalty may be good for your issuer, it doesn’t always get you the best deal as a consumer.

Why shouldn’t you be loyal to a single rewards program?

Sticking to a credit card’s rewards program sounds convenient, but it can limit your earning potential. No single card offers all the benefits you’re looking for, and you may miss out on other profitable opportunities.

Being unfaithful frees you to make quick decisions

Let’s consider credit card options for two people – Sally and Bob – who both spend about $2,000 per month on everyday purchases.

Sally strategically uses two cards: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the American Express® Gold Card. Her Freedom Unlimited card gives her 5 percent back on travel through the Chase portal, 3 percent back on food and drugstore purchases and 1.5 percent cash back on other purchases. Her Amex Gold card earns her 4 points per dollar spent on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $25,000 spent annually); 4 points per dollar at restaurants (including takeout and delivery in the US); 3 points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel; And 1 point per dollar on everything else.

Bob, on the other hand, only has the Citi Double Cash Card®, which gives him 2 percent cash back on all his purchases – 1 percent when he makes purchases and 1 percent when he pays off his balance.

Even though the Freedom Unlimited is called a “cash back card”, the rewards accumulate as Chase Ultimate Rewards, while the Amex offers rewards as Gold Membership Rewards. Both can be redeemed for cashback, although Travel generally offers more value.

Groceries – $400 1,600 Membership Rewards points $8 Eating out – $350 1,400 Membership Rewards points $7 Streaming Services – $150 225 final reward points $3 Gas – $200 300 Ultimate Rewards Points $4 Utilities – $400 600 Ultimate Rewards Points $8 Incidental Events – $250 375 final reward points $5 Flights – $250 1,250 Ultimate Rewards points $5 Total expenses = $2,000 Total earned = 5,750 points Total Earning = $40

Bob’s $40 reward for the month isn’t bad. But compare this to the 5,750 points Sally raised at her own expense. If each point is worth at least 1 cent, Sally’s rewards are worth $57.50.

Not committing to a single credit card brand gives Sally the freedom to take advantage of the best rewards credit cards for each of her purchases. This flexibility can provide greater earning opportunities and the ability to tailor your card usage to your current spending habits.

Loyalty programs change over time

Even if you’ve adopted a multicard strategy to maximize your rewards, you may find yourself a victim of issuers’ changing plans.

Loyalty programs evolve, and what was once a great program may no longer be as attractive over time. For example, at the height of the COVID pandemic, many issuers changed their rewards programs to meet the needs of customers staying at home, increasing rewards for supermarket shopping and food delivery. These changes met the needs of changing consumer spending habits, although not all issuers kept the rewards rate attractive, leading them to recently return to pre-pandemic rewards rates.

Similarly, co-branded airline cards are subject to frequent changes in rewards rates, welcome offers, and more.

Simply put, if the card is no longer working for you, it’s time to move on. By being open to changing cards, you’re more likely to stay on top of the best rewards programs and continue to maximize your earnings.

Your spending habits also change with time

It’s not just issuer changes that can affect the card’s usefulness to you. As your spending habits or lifestyle change, so should your credit card strategy.

Maybe that cash back credit card was great when you were starting out, but now you’re settled and looking to take advantage of a top travel rewards card. Or maybe the jetset lifestyle and travel rewards worked for you before having kids, but now you’re staying home a little more and are looking for cashback on everyday purchases.

Rewards cards offer different rewards rates, and some cards may be better suited to your increased spending habits. The key is to be flexible and willing to adapt to a different brand if that’s what’s best for you.

How to Maximize Credit Card Rewards Strategy

Maximizing credit card rewards is about more than just spending — it’s about strategic Expenditure. This includes selecting the right card for your spending habits, using multiple cards to take advantage of different rewards rates, and understanding the redemption options for your rewards.

you focus on the future

When comparing credit cards, think about your future spending habits. If you plan to travel more, you might want to switch to a card that offers stronger travel-focused rewards and perks, like airport lounge access or elite status. By focusing on your future needs, you can ensure that your credit card rewards continue to provide value.

No one can plan for everything, but it’s worth taking the time to consider your short, medium and long-term goals before applying for a new card.

Adapt your card usage as spending habits change

Successfully using your credit cards — whether they offer rewards or not — starts with a solid budget. It just so happens that your budget can also help you maximize your rewards. Ideally, you want to align your credit card usage with your spending habits.

If you find yourself eating out often, consider using a card that offers top rewards on restaurant spending. As your spending shifts toward online shopping, switch to a card that offers increased rewards for digital spending.

By adjusting your credit card usage to suit your spending habits, you can maximize your rewards earnings.

Consider every payment – ​​and choose your card wisely

When opening your wallet, don’t grab a Chase card just because Always Go for the chase. Instead, choose a rewards card that will give you the most earnings on a given purchase, even if it’s not the card you typically reach for.

Label the cards you carry with you by popular spending categories so you don’t have to remember everything – instead, choosing the right card will be front and center when you need it.

Study your card’s rewards redemption options

It’s important to understand your card’s rewards program to maximize the value of your points, miles, and even cashback.

Not only do some cards offer higher value for certain redemption options, but some cards also offer options that others do not. For example, if you’ve specifically collected Membership Rewards points, but the flight you really want is with Southwest, you’re out of luck in terms of top rewards redemptions. Yet if you also have Ultimate Rewards points to redeem, you may be able to transfer them to Southwest for a stronger value.

Bottom-line

Your infidelity may work in your favor when it comes to credit card rewards. Whether strategically choosing from multiple cards to earn top rewards or building up different banks of rewards points for stronger options when it comes time for redemption, the key is to keep your options open.

Understanding your lifestyle, goals, and spending and then using your card responsibly is the foundation of any credit card rewards strategy.

