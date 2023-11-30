Mavenir, NEC, Nokia top Open RAN ranking

ABI Research named Mavenir, NEC and Nokia as the market-leading RAN vendors and noted that the Finnish vendor, along with Ericsson, has begun working closely with chipset and other equipment providers to expand its portfolio. Have given.

The analysis was based on criteria divided into innovation and implementation groups including R&D activities; O-RAN Alliance Contribution; Massive MIMO compatibility; Recent Speed; product portfolio; geographical coverage; Participation and membership; testing and testing; energy efficiency commitments; and brownfield deployment.

Senior analyst Saqlain Ali said Mavenir was the overall leader in the competitive rankings, taking the top spot for innovation and implementation, thanks to its end-to-end cloud-native software and hardware as well as O-RAN Alliance-compliant offerings. cited as factors.

Ali said Mavenir has “made significant efforts to accelerate Open RAN deployments in partnership with other mobile, chipset vendors, and cloud providers” to ensure its portfolio is “suitable for multi-vendor deployments.” Is.

The analyst also cited the diverse customer base covering more than 300 operators in 120 countries.

ABI Research said NEC ranked second for innovation and implementation driven by its “unique innovations and implementations in the open RAN domain”.

It highlighted NEC’s work with tier-1 operators, chipset and mobile vendors, along with support for commercial brownfield deployments.

Nokia ranked third due to its overall contribution to O-RAN Alliance working groups, R&D investment and participation in recent integration and test development with so-called hyperscale companies, cloud providers and operators.

Ali said all major mobile device vendors have begun collaborating with each other and chipset makers to validate their open RAN portfolios in multi-vendor situations.

He stressed that “newly opened RAN vendors” including Mavenir, NEC and Fujitsu are leading current deployments, but cautioned that “mobile vendors are expected to face fierce competition over the next few years”.

Source: www.mobileworldlive.com