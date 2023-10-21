Matvei Mitchkov’s historic speed is fooling NHL teams that have passed on him

We’re less than four months away from the 2023 NHL Draft and last year’s class hasn’t lost its luster one bit.

The first overall pick, Connor Bedard, is already a game-breaker. The second overall pick, Leo Karlsson, and the third overall pick, Adam Fantilli don’t look too far away from being impact players this season. The 13th overall pick, Zach Benson, could very well spend a full year in the NHL.

But far away, the seventh overall selection, Matvei Michkov, is having an extraordinary season of his own in Russia – the type of season that reminds us why, in the years leading up to the highly anticipated 2023 class, why prospect pundits dubbed it ” Bedard/Michkov” draft. It also forces one to wonder how he slipped beyond the top five.

18 year old Michkov is destroying the KHL right now.

Since being loaned to Sochi after dressing for just one game with SKA St. Petersburg, Michkov has recorded 14 points in 14 games. And was just voted into the KHL All-Star Game, According to EliteProspects.com, Michkov currently has the highest single-season points-per-game output of any U-20 KHL skater (minimum 10 games) since the 2008–09 season.

Matvei Michkov is off to a great start in the KHL after being loaned to Sochi HC. (Photo by Maxim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

At first glance, it seems reasonable to refute this in the name of small sample size. However, if you combine his production this season with last year – when he recorded 20 points in 27 KHL games – Michkov ranks sixth in total U-20 KHL points per game (0.73).

None of this should be surprising, given that Mitchkov is a generational Talent. Yes, you read that right. The 5-foot-10 winger is an exciting talent who has great hands, a great shot and the ability to score goals at will.

According to the model created by HockeyProspecting.com Byron BaderPlayers who perform at the rate that Michkov did in his draft year have a 99 percent chance of becoming an NHL star.

With an NHL total of 56 in his draft year, Michkov is producing on par with Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel when they were draft-eligible.

Leo Karlsson is an excellent prospect who should definitely go top 5 in the 2023 draft but Matvey Mitchkov is one of the best European prospects we have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Ri6VvJNKWz – Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) 13 January 2023

However, it’s fair to wonder whether the five teams modeled after Chicago really missed the ball here. Even with the ‘Russian factor’ intensifying following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is hard to come to terms with Mychkov slipping to seventh overall.

Regardless of the geopolitical factor, Russians slipping in the draft is nothing new.

The ‘Russian Factor’ has long been discussed in NHL scouting circles. And that’s beyond the fact that often players like Michkov — whose KHL contract runs through the 2025-26 season — aren’t free to come to North America until they’re 20 or 21 years old. Newsflash: This is when most players join the NHL, anyway.

Historically, the reasoning behind the apprehension of drafting certain Russian prospects has to do with the lack of control over their development.

The KHL is not a prime development situation for prospects and this goes beyond the fact that young players do not get optimal deployment in junior, college or even the AHL. There is a well-documented history of KHL teams displaying hostility towards NHL prospects.

It is common to see potential players unfairly play fewer minutes in the KHL, or even be sent down to the Russian minor leagues – such as what happened with Columbus Blue Jackets winger Kirill Marchenko – simply because of their Because of the NHL pedigree. Michkov experienced this at the start of his 2023-24 campaign as he started the year with SKA St. Petersburg, a team with deep ties to Vladimir Putin.

Michkov performed well in three of the teams first four games and scored only 6:12 TOI in the only game. Their coach, Roman Rotenberg, the son of a Russian oligarch, had no coaching experience before becoming coach of the club.

Matvei Mitchkov (8 GP) since landing in Sochi • 4 goals

• 9 points

• 32 shots For context, he leads SKA in goals, points and shots per game – /Cam Robinson/ (@hockey_robinson) 2 October 2023

There has also always been a fear that getting Russian players to North America would be a challenge. Granted, this primarily applies to players who aren’t bona fide stars and might be asked to start in the AHL – where players earn a fraction of the salaries they make in the KHL during a massive culture change. But given the war in Ukraine, Mychkov’s fear of being forced to stay in Russia beyond his existing contract is legitimate.

In Russia, all men aged 18–27 are required to serve in the military unless they have an official exemption. The Russian government has taken advantage of this to help the KHL before, with Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov being the most recent example. Two months after signing an entry-level contract with the Flyers in the summer of 2022, Fedotov was arrested by a SWAT team, detained on grounds of military evasion and immediately deported to the far northwestern corner of Russia. Banished to a military base. He missed the entire 2022–23 season before returning to CSKA Moscow, which is considered an extension of the Russian army

Russian players are sometimes unfairly labeled as “selfish”. This is a dangerous and sweeping accusation and it ignores the language barriers, culture differences and subconscious xenophobia that undeniably taint the judgment of North American talent evaluators. Mitchkov’s personality was reportedly a red flag in the scouting community, however, and he was difficult to reach this year.

Scouts pick up on the information they want to hear, and one has to wonder if those whispers are consistent with it. Particularly when discussing an 18-year-old player – especially one who is considered the best Russian teenage talent in recent memory – the very notion of dismissing a young player who is “arrogant” or “self-centred” ” may come across as very short-sighted. Especially in a league where executives are able to see the good — or cast aside the bad — when drafting players like Logan Mailloux or Mitchell Miller.

Now, the red flags surrounding Mitchkov weren’t entirely ridiculous, but you have to wonder if they were dangerous enough for teams like the Sharks, Canadiens or Coyotes to overlook a potential superstar (we’ll give the Ducks and Blue Jackets a pass). Will give) Here, Carlsson and Fantilli don’t look that far apart in talent compared to Mitchkov).

Sure, Mitchkov may not want to be drafted by any one of those teams at all — given that he’s reportedly made it known that he prefers certain organizations over others — but if you’re interested in any of those teams, is one, then don’t you have that much confidence in being able to change his perception of your organization over the next three years, until he expires his KHL contract? The Sharks and Coyotes each had two selections in the first round as well, which makes their decision to pursue Mitchkov all the more surprising. We’re talking about a player who is capable of becoming an MVP candidate one day. If they drafted him and were unable to change their mind after four years, they would certainly receive an attractive consolation price via an asset acquired in a trade.

The NHL Draft itself is a crapshoot, and it was unwise to pick a “safe pick” high in the draft when a talent like Michkov is on the board.

Source