Mattress technology designed to combat night sweats is headed to the consumer market with the KS Bedfellow

A Leawood company mattress topper — designed to reduce night sweats and help people better regulate their temperature while they sleep — is a part of the Kansas Angel Tax Credit program and a Swell pre-seed round. Coming to market with support, Vin Hansen said.

Rarflow, Inc., which designed and developed the product entirely in Kansas, recently hit the funding milestone after winning multiple grants and tax credits from the Kansas Department of Commerce, according to Hansen, company president and CEO. declare.

With $116,000 in Kansas angel investor tax credits and now $200,000 in an early investor round, Rareflow turned to Kansas State University Technology Development Institute (TDI) to finalize the design of the control unit for its reverse airflow bed toppers, he said. Is also cooperating. ,

Efforts at product-market fit have already proven successful, Hansen said, leaning on the mattress topper’s Kansas roots as a key catalyst for traction so far.

“The companies I’m working with make mattresses for Casper and Nectar, and they’re OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) that are behind the retailers,” he said. So, it’s unprecedented that I’m not sending it to China or Mexico to design and develop; “We are working on final technical specifications in the state of Kansas.”

home-state support

Keeping product development close to home comes from the support of both K-State’s TDI and the state of Kansas, Hansen emphasized.

Rareflow received a proof-of-concept grant from the Kansas Innovation and Technology Enterprise (KITE), which provides funding to companies to make their ideas a reality, as well as angel investor tax credits, which provide investors with support. Provides financial incentives to give. Businesses in the State of Kansas.

,[Proof-of-concept grants are] For individuals like Vin who are trying to find funding to develop new products and do initial proof of concept, they can benefit if they have worked with one of the commerce partner organizations,” said Brett Lanz, TDI’s director of commercialization. .

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, the purpose of the program is to enable promising technology to advance to a stage where it is able to attract licensees, seed investment or generate revenue. It provides funding for Kansas-based companies to connect with product designers and researchers in Kansas, helping to foster technological development and innovation within the state.

TDI employs 11 full-time employees specializing in product design and engineering. It is home to a 3D printing lab and a full-scale machining shop.

“At our facility, we’re able to do the engineering design work, but we can also produce it once it’s ready to go,” Lanz said. “So, that’s the unique aspect that we bring not only to Vin, but to all types of makers and entrepreneurs.”

Hansen is thrilled to have an organization like TDI support the development of Rireflow in Kansas, he said.

“I can call people who know what I’m trying to do. They understand technology. Not only will they help me design it, but they also have a working shop where they are going to print the poly,” Hansen said. “These prototypes will allow me to reduce time and money. And at the end of the day, I’m going to build a working prototype in Kansas, USA, much faster than the process of doing it globally.

Organizations like TDI help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow their products with a low barrier to entry by providing support, expertise, and tools that business owners may not otherwise be able to access. TDI is able to offset production costs for the businesses it works with through grants, such as the proof-of-concept funding Hansen received and through the K-State 105 initiative. Through the latter effort, Kansas State University is supporting all 105 counties in the state of Kansas by using its research and extension network to provide economic resources to all Kansas.

RELATED: K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; Here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help reach all 105 counties

Through the K-State 105 initiative, Lanz explained, TDI is able to offset up to 50 percent of the costs for development projects like RareFlow’s mattress topper product.

“If they’re Kansas-based companies, we have funding to help them,” Lanz said. “So, we’re really trying to make the most of it.”

inside technology

Night sweats are a common symptom of many medical problems, with experts believing it to be related to menopause, anxiety disorders, increased body weight, sleep disorders, and the use of medications such as antihistamines and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Is from.

One clinical study found that 41 percent of patients participating experienced night sweats. According to the Sleep Foundation, approximately 97 million women struggle with sleep problems due to hot flashes and subsequent night sweats. What’s more, according to a study by the Rand Corporation, the economic cost of sleep loss in the United States is estimated to be between $280 billion and $411 billion each year.

Hansen acknowledged that the consumer bedding market is saturated with products that help cool sleepers, from products that blow air through the bottom of the bed under the quilt, to gel mattress toppers that provide cooling effects. Claims to contain content.

The RareFlow mattress topper works differently – using reverse air flow technology to draw air from around the sleeper through the bed chamber to expel heat and moisture. Hansen said that once released, it will be the first product on the market to detect and measure the frequency and duration of night sweat events.

While he believes there is nothing like RareFlow available on the consumer market, Hansen said reverse airflow technology has been used in health care for more than 10 years, primarily in hospitals dealing with ulcers. To improve patients’ comfort.

When the technology hit the healthcare market in 2011, Hansen was working for a global medical company, he said. Henson recalled that at the time, his wife was undergoing chemotherapy and was struggling to regulate her body temperature while sleeping. She was experiencing night sweats, which made her uncomfortable and disrupted her sleep. Since Hansen had access to a medical mattress topper, he brought one home for his wife to use.

“I took it home and put it to my wife and she did a great job,” he said. “I was fascinated by it, and I took it to my division president and said I think we’re missing an opportunity. This technology is really suitable for the commercial bedding market, where people are hot and sweaty and don’t sleep well, and not just for managing the microclimate of small numbers of people in hospitals.

The wife of Hansen’s co-worker was going through menopause at the time, and was experiencing vasomotor symptoms commonly known as hot flashes, he explained. They liked the idea, so Hansen and her colleagues surveyed 1,000 women at different stages of menopause, asking if they would like this technology to help them better manage their sleep. The results were extremely positive, he said.

But before Hansen could launch the product, his company was purchased in 2012.

“The company I worked with was put up for sale, causing the project to shut down,” Hansen said. “At the time they bought us, they wanted nothing to do with the consumer bedding market. So, they put it on the table, and it kept collecting dust until I revived it about a year and a half ago.

By 2021, Hansen was out of the company.

“I was looking for the next thing I wanted to do that had more of my fingerprint on it, my ownership,” Hansen said. “And this project came to mind.”

Hansen began seeking out company leadership in Sweden to find out who he could talk to in order to obtain a license for the patents he owned.

Hansen said, after six months of negotiations with his former company’s leadership in Sweden, he obtained exclusive licenses for 10 global patents to develop reverse airflow bedding products – creating the platform for Rareflow’s local development and launch. Ready.

Hansen said the company is set to launch a Kickstarter campaign for Rareflow by the end of the year. Right now, interested customers can pay a $1 reservation fee to lock in the mattress topper at the lowest price at launch.

Click Here For pricing and more information about the Rareflow Mattress Topper.

Source: www.startlandnews.com