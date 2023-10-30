Matthew Perry’s hopes over his legacy are revived in social media circulation

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death on Saturday, prior comments about how he wanted to be remembered have resurfaced and are being recirculated.

speaking on Q with Tom Power podcast in 2022 to promote his memoir, Friend, lover and a terrible thing, Perry talked about his hopes for his posthumous legacy.

Perry said, “I would like to be remembered as someone who lived well, loved well, was a seeker.” “And (my) number one thing is (I) want to help people,” he said. “That’s what we need. The best thing about me, barring anyone, is if an alcoholic or a drug addict came to me and said, ‘Will you help me?’ I can say yes and follow through,” he said.

Despite this, Perry was well aware of how her obituary would be read, as she explained in another post circulated on the social media site X.

“When I die, I know people will talk about it friend, friend, friend, And I’m happy with that, happy that I’ve done some solid work as an actor, while also giving people plenty of opportunities to make fun of my struggles on the World Wide Web…but when I die, As far as I’m concerned- accomplishments are called, it would be nice if friends were listed far behind what I’ve done to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

Among her accomplishments, Perry left behind Perry House in Malibu, a sober living facility for men. He also wrote End of longing, A play about which he said, “It is a personal message to the world, an exaggerated version of me as an alcoholic.” “I was inspired by people like me and people who were like me,” he wrote in his memoir. Love, something important to say.”

Sad news, I was attached to his journey. Rest in peace Matthew Perry is dedicated to using the battle he’s been battling with his demons to help others 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/8TIMPhP097 – Daniel O’Reilly (@dapperlaughs) 29 October 2023

