Matthew Perry's death was tragic. Speculation about ketamine mixes it up

Matthew Perry at the GQ Men of the Year Party, 2022 (Photo by Philip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ

news about Friend There has been much speculation over the cause of star Matthew Perry’s death after the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office released its findings on Friday. The coroner declared the cause of death to be “acute effects of ketamine”, which included “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” as contributing factors. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The news has sparked discussion about Perry’s well-known drug use and self-proclaimed abstinence, as well as debate about the benefits and risks of ketamine.

Because ketamine is not well known, it is important to understand the facts about this useful drug to learn the right lessons from this tragedy.

what do we know?

LA County Coroner Building, Los Angeles, California, 2008 (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images) getty images

Based on information provided by confidential law enforcement sources Los Angeles Times On October 28, it was reported that Perry “was found dead in a hot tub at her Los Angeles home.” No drugs were found at the scene, but prescription drugs were recovered from Perry’s home. There was no sign of foul play.

According to USA Today, the coroner’s report states “Perry was reportedly receiving ‘ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.’” It described ketamine as a “dissociative anesthetic” and noted that his Approximately 3,540 ng/mL was found in the system. The report states that “general anesthesia levels are typically in the 1,000-6,000 ng/mL range.”

The coroner’s report ruled out Perry’s ketamine infusion therapy as the source of the extremely elevated blood levels. It noted that his most recent infusion occurred a week and a half before his death, and “the half-life of ketamine is 3-4 hours or less.”

Although Perry was found floating face down in his pool, drowning was classified as a “contributing factor” to his death – not the cause.

One of the most thoughtful analyzes to date, in my opinion, was the December 15 on-air comment from CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who observed that the coroner found “evidence of ketamine in his stomach.” This suggests that Perry himself was taking the drug. Although his blood levels were very high, Gupta said, “In itself, it is not likely to cause anyone to die…except that he was also in a swimming pool.” To clarify the point, Gupta said that one of the toxicologists he contacted had commented that “Ketamine probably did not kill him, but it made it possible for him to drown.”

Putting this information together, it appears that Matthew Perry overdosed on ketamine, which he obtained himself, while alone at home. His thoughts went haywire, he got into his hot tub and drowned. If he had taken a nap on his couch instead, he might still be alive today.

Why does it matter?

Given its low cost and wide margin of safety, ketamine is used as an anesthetic throughout the world. WHO has included it in its list of essential medicines. In the US, the FDA approves the use of ketamine for this purpose.

Ketamine is also used “off-label” to treat patients with severe depression that is resistant to more traditional psychiatric medications. Several studies have shown that periodic, low-dose injections under medical supervision help many patients. Recently, the FDA approved a nasal spray containing esketamine, a close relative, for this purpose.

At low doses, ketamine has powerful pain-relieving properties. Unlike opiate analgesics, it preserves blood pressure and respiration. Aware of these benefits, US military doctors were the first to try ketamine as an effective non alcoholic An alternative to morphine or fentanyl for the relief of severe pain from wounds on the battlefield. Based on favorable results, a large number of EMS agencies are also using it.

Reducing the use of opiates is in everyone’s best interest. More than 80,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the US in 2021, according to National Institutes of Health , In contrast, deaths caused by ketamine are rare. A recently published research paper studied several years of medical literature to find 138 deaths related to ketamine. The use of ketamine as an antidepressant in a medically supervised setting was not included.

Boulder, Colorado, 2022. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The Denver Post via Getty Images

Bottom-line

If patients, physicians and federal regulators shy away from ketamine because of the attention generated by the coroner’s report, it will further compound the tragedy of losing a beloved actor.

When ketamine is used, or administered, in the operating room subanesthetic As per the dosage given by qualified medical personnel, the medicine is remarkably safe. This could be game-changing for sufferers of severe depression as well as EMS patients experiencing severe pain from injuries or burns.

Conversely, self-treatment with ketamine is dangerous, as is its recreational use as a “party drug.” If Matthew Perry had realized that going into a pool or hot tub under the influence of ketamine was as dangerous as driving drunk on an LA freeway, he probably would have made a different decision. But his thinking was bad and there was no one to intervene.

I hope the public will learn the right lessons from this tragedy. If they do, the safe use of ketamine under medical supervision can continue and we will all gain a greater appreciation for the dangers of self-treatment.