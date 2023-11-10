Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Matthew Perry’s death certificate is released by the Los Angeles Police Department a few weeks later Friend Starr’s sudden death at the age of 54.

The actor, best known for his role as sarcastic wise-crack Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28.

The following week, on November 3, he was laid to rest at a service attended by relatives and classmates from the nineties sitcom.

Authorities have now released official documents finalizing Perry’s death. As per the certificate seen by I! newsThe actor was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA.

The paperwork also states that his cause of death remains “deferred.” Perry’s cause of death was ruled “inconclusive” as a preliminary autopsy found no signs of meth or fentanyl in his system.

A conclusive update is not expected for “four to six months” as further trials are still underway, tmz reported on November 1, citing law enforcement sources.

Perry, who struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for years, wrote openly and honestly about her struggles and journey toward sobriety in her 2022 memoir, A friend, a lover, and a terrible thing.

Matthew Perry (Getty Images)

“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I must die,’ the opening line reads.

“If you wish, you can consider what you are about to read a message from beyond, beyond me.”

In it, he further recalled how this addiction had grown worse under the “white-hot flame of fame”. Friend Fans would be able to tell if he was drinking or taking drugs by the way he looked.

After 15 stints in rehab and therapy sessions, he described himself as “pretty recovered” as of June 2022 and said he was inspired to help others struggling with addiction.

At the time of his death, Friend Producer Marta Kauffman confirmed that he was sober. “He looked better than I had seen him in a long time. I was very thrilled to see this. He was in good shape emotionally, he looked good, he’d quit smoking,” she said. Today The show’s Hoda Kotb in an interview after Perry’s death.

“He was happy and cheerful. It didn’t seem like he was burdened with anything. “He was in a really good place, which is why it seems so unfair,” Kaufman said.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website. Here For information about programs available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can get 24-7 confidential help and support from Frank by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111. sending an email or visiting their website Here,

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be contacted at 1-800-662-HELP.

Source