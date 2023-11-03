Matthew Perry reportedly received $20 million per year as 'Friends' residuals. Here's who can get them now

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor best known for playing the sarcastic, intelligent Chandler Bing on the sitcom “Friends,” died Saturday at the age of 54.

He leaves behind a lot of fans and a huge wealth.

A large part of the actor’s wealth came from his most iconic roles. This income is reportedly $20 million per year from syndication and streaming revenues.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros., which owns distribution rights to the show, declined to confirm or comment on the remaining payments. CNBC was unable to reach Perry’s representatives for comment.

What might happen to the remains of Perry’s ‘friends’?

When an actor passes away, the remaining payment is considered the actor’s personal property. Now, this residual cash flow stream is potentially owned by his property.

Charlie Douglas, a certified financial planner and president of HH Legacy Investments in Atlanta, said there could be three possibilities for inheriting the remains of Perry’s “friends,” depending on the laws of California, where he lived.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has contracts in which its members can list beneficiaries for balance payments upon death. As an alternative, Perry could have named a person or persons here. (This is a similar practice to naming a beneficiary for common types of accounts like 401(k) or individual retirement accounts.)

As a second option, Douglas said, Perry could have named a trust as the beneficiary of his remaining payments — not an individual. The remains will flow into the trust and the trust in turn will have a say in who receives them.

Unlike wills, which are a matter of public record in probate, trusts are private – in which case the public will never know who inherits Perry’s “friend’s” income.

However, there is a third option: Perry did not name any beneficiaries. In this case, state law will determine his or her estate plan.

“It is quite possible that, not having a spouse or children, he did not [write in] Anything,’ Douglas said.

All states have a framework that dictates how your cash and belongings should be distributed when you die. These are known as intestacy laws, and they vary from state to state.

In most states, this is the typical hierarchy for inheritance, in the order of who can receive the property: first the spouse, then children, grandchildren, parents and, finally, siblings, Douglas said.

Perry never married or had children. He is survived by his parents (who divorced when Perry was less than a year old and have since remarried) and five half-siblings.

In California, her parents will be potential buyers of Perry’s royalties from acting roles as well as other parts of her estate, including her 2022 memoir, according to Tasha Dickinson, a trust and estate partner at Day Pitney.

If that were the case, her parents could elect to make a “qualified disclaimer” giving up their rights to the remains, in which case the money would be given to the half-siblings, Douglas said.

“It’s not at all unheard of for rich parents to make disclaimers,” he said. For example, Perry’s stepfather is Keith Morrison, an award-winning broadcast journalist and longtime correspondent for NBC’s “Dateline.”

Otherwise, Perry’s estate will be divided based on the probate court system.

“Probate is particularly undesirable in California because it is expensive, time consuming and an invasion of privacy. [since] All court cases are public record,” said David Oh, head of tax and estate planning at Arta Finance.

He said, especially for celebrities like Perry, “not having an estate plan creates confusion, attracts unwanted media attention and can lead to family disputes.”

Charity may also be involved in Perry’s wealth

Perry may also have chosen to leave his wealth outside his family.

“They had close relationships personally and professionally and supported many philanthropic interests,” Oh said, “and it would not be surprising if some of his wealth went toward her.”

The actor, who publicly battled addiction for years, once opened a sober living facility in his Malibu mansion and was working to address addiction problems.

On November 3, the Matthew Perry Foundation was established in his name as a donor-advised fund. The charity is sponsored and maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust.

“When I die, people will be talking about ‘Friends,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘Friends,’” Perry said during an interview in 2022. An actor… But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments are concerned, it would be nice if ‘Friends’ were listed far back among the things I did to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

People interested in charity can also use their donations to avoid or reduce estate taxes. Charitable contributions are not subject to estate taxes, Douglas said.

For 2023, individuals can leave up to $12.92 million to heirs without incurring a federal estate-tax bill. Plus, the federal estate tax rate is 40%, and although there is no estate tax or inheritance tax in California, that could mean a big bill for someone like Perry, according to Oh of Arta Finance.

Sometimes, Douglas said, philanthropically-minded people donate any property above the estate-tax limit to charity and leave the remainder to heirs, thereby avoiding estate taxes altogether.

Often, such high net worth taxpayers work with advisors on these types of strategies.

“Estate planning is not fun – many people do not enjoy facing their death – but the more money and assets, whether they be real or intellectual property or copyrights or royalties, the more important it is that all the proverbial Got the ducks in a row,” said David Johnson, a certified financial planner and managing partner of Amwell Ridge Wealth Management.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC’s “Dateline” and CNBC.

Source: www.nbcnews.com