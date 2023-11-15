Matthew Fohr buys 4.1% more shares in Omniab

Possibility OmniAB, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) shareholders may want to note that President Matthew Foehr recently bought US$406k worth of stock, paying US$4.27 for each share. Although this purchase only increased their stake by 4.1%, it is still a solid buy in our view.

Notably, the recent purchase by President Matthew Foehr wasn’t the only opportunity to buy OmniB shares this year. At the start of the year, they paid US$3.40 per share in a US$1.5m purchase. Although we love to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was well below the recent price of US$4.71. Because this happened at a low valuation, it doesn’t tell us much about whether insiders might find today’s price attractive.

Over the last twelve months, OmniB insiders were buying shares, but not selling them. You can see the last year’s insider transactions (by companies and individuals) shown in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions including share price, date and time!

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Typically, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivized to own the company for the long term. It appears that Omniweb insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about US$23m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and other shareholders.

Recent insider buying is encouraging. We also take confidence from the long-term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. When paired with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest that OmniBb insiders are well aligned, and they may think the share price is too low. Absolutely, The future is what matters most, So if you are interested in OmniAB, you should check it out Free Report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account only for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

