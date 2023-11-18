Mattel’s Hollywood ambitions go beyond ‘Barbie’ movie

Toy maker Mattel (MAT) is shifting its strategy to focus more on entertainment on the heels of the massive box office success of the “Barbie” movie.

The latest example: The company announced earlier this week that Michelle Mendelowitz, who previously worked at Disney 20th Television Studios, Apple TV+, Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Network, has been named head of Mattel Television Studios .

Mattel CEO Yoann Craze said in a press release, “We are thrilled to have her join us at a time of such momentum for the company and to play a vital role in developing stories that resonate in culture and growing Mattel’s global fan base. Excited.” ,

Mattel Television Studios, the company’s TV production and distribution division, has premiered 12 animated and live action series and specials based on Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, Barney and other toy brands so far this year.

The move reflects Mattel’s focus on creating different consumer touchpoints to increase brand awareness – particularly by leveraging its intellectual property (IP) to produce content.

The “Barbie” movie, which relied on a heavy marketing push to build anticipation ahead of its July release, was a shining example of this effort. It was the first major theatrical release for Mattel after the company created its own in-house film division, Mattel Films, in 2018.

The film, distributed by Warner Bros. (WBD), broke box office records and became the highest-grossing film of 2023 by earning over $1 billion in global ticket sales.

“This film is really a demonstration of the cultural relevance of our brands,” Craze previously told Yahoo Finance Live. “This speaks to the potential of Mattel Films and the significant progress we have made on our strategy to capture the full value of our IP.”

In Craze’s view, the film represents a “milestone moment” in solidifying Mattel’s strategy with at least 14 other IP-driven films currently in production, including the “Polly Pocket” film directed by Lena Dunham and Includes the film “Barney” produced by Daniel Kaluuya. , A “Hot Wheels” movie is also coming to theaters.

‘Bigger than the toy industry’

Following its third-quarter earnings results last month, Craze told Yahoo Finance that the possibilities are endless when it comes to Barbie as well as its other brands.

“It’s not just about Barbie. It’s about the whole universe around Barbie,” she said. “The opportunity for us is to continue to expand the content of the toy line to include not only film, but also television, attractions, live events, consumer products, digital experiences and other verticals that, in some cases, are truly the core of the toy industry.” -All operated by large franchises.”

“This is what we bring to the table,” he stressed. “It’s not just Barbie. It’s all our other portfolios.”

Krause has led a multi-year turnaround plan at Mattel since taking over as CEO in 2018. At the time, the company was struggling with slowing toy sales as more children adopted electronics rather than traditional toys.

In an effort to reverse that trend, he doubled down on expanding the company’s brands into other profitable areas – such as movies, video games and consumer products. The goal was to make Mattel’s toys “cool” again.

It’s a strategy that has been successful for competitor Hasbro (HAS), which saw huge success in the early 2000s with TV shows like “My Little Pony” as well as its “Transformers” movies.

This also makes sense given Craze’s background. He served as CEO and Chairman of Maker Studios, which was sold to Disney for $500 million in 2014. Previously, he was Chairman and CEO at Endemol Group, a Dutch-based media and production company.

Still, it’s a risky bet as Hasbro’s dramatic ambitions of creating a Marvel-like universe quietly ended as the fanfare over its franchise died down. Furthermore, theatrical box office still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels (and probably never will.)

But the results speak for themselves, with Mattel reporting a 9% increase in net sales last quarter, driven by an increase in invoices for dolls and toy vehicles, which rose 27% and 18%, respectively.

Craze attributed this growth to both the success of Barbie and the continued interest in Hot Wheels toys.

Mattel’s stock is up about 5% year to date, but has climbed nearly 10% this year. Since the Craze acquisition, the stock has risen more than 40%.

