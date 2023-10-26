October 27, 2023
Mattel says Barbie sales increased 16% after blockbuster movie was made


  • Mattel reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations.
  • Barbie sales increased 16% during the third quarter, riding the wave of the blockbuster film.
  • The company also raised its full-year profit outlook, saying it expects a strong holiday season.

Guests shop during a visit to the Malibu Barbie Café pop-up on May 17, 2023 in New York City.

Brendan McDiarmid | reuters

Call it a Barbie boost.

Mattel said Wednesday that Barbie sales rose 16% in the third quarter, riding the wave of the blockbuster film. Mattel said the “Barbie” movie, released in July, was largely responsible for the surge. It is the highest-grossing film of the year, earning over $1.4 billion worldwide.

“Our results benefited from the success of the Barbie film, which became a global cultural phenomenon and marked a significant milestone for Mattel,” CEO Yvonne Craze said in the toy maker’s third-quarter earnings release.

Here’s what the company reported compared with Wall Street expectations, based on a survey of analysts at LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

  • earnings per share: $1.08, adjusted vs. 86 cents, expected
  • Income: $1.92 billion vs. $1.84 billion, expected

For the period ending Sept. 30, Mattel reported profit of $146.3 million, or 41 cents a share, down from $289.9 million, or 80 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted for one-time items, profit per share was $1.08.

Revenue rose 9% to $1.92 billion.

Despite the positive report, Mattel shares fell nearly 6% in after-hours trading Wednesday. As of Wednesday’s close, shares were up more than 12% so far this year.

“Barbie” is Mattel’s first big step in a broader strategy to use its intellectual property to inspire other potential blockbuster films.

Barbie isn’t the only Mattel brand getting a substantial boost. Mattel said Hot Wheels sales increased 22% compared to the same three-month period last year. Earlier this year, the car makeover competition series “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” premiered on NBC. Mattel also announced last year that a Hot Wheels movie was in the works with Warner Bros., the studio behind “Barbie.”

The toy maker raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook to a range of $1.15 to $1.25 from $1.10 to $1.20. The company also raised its gross margin guidance to 48% from 47%.

The company said during its earnings call Wednesday that it expects strong profit growth during the holiday quarter despite the volatile retail environment.

