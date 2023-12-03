Mattel released a Barbie in honor of a late Cherokee Nation chief whose box read ‘Chicken’ instead of ‘Cherokee’ due to a language error.

Mattel released a new Barbie in its “Inspirational Women” line in honor of the late Cherokee chief.

But there is a spelling error on the doll’s box which reads “Chicken” instead of “Cherokee”.

The tribe expressed appreciation for the tribute and expressed regret that Mattel did not consult the tribe.

The doll, created in the image of the late Cherokee Nation Chief Wilma Mankiller, was produced for Mattel’s line of “Inspirational Women” dolls, the Associated Press reports.

But one of the Cherokee symbols used on the box, which was supposed to say “Cherokee,” actually says “chicken,” a Cherokee woman named Regina Thompson told the AP.

“The only name on that box is Wilma, Cherokee,” Thompson told the outlet. “Nothing about that doll Wilma, nothing at all.”

Mankiller, who died in 2010, was the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and was known as an education and health care champion. He led the tribe for a decade until the mid-90s.

But some of those who have seen the toy wish it had more Cherokee details, like indigenous symbols and traditional moccasins instead of the black shoes worn by the doll.

“Sadly, the Mattel company did not work directly with the tribal government’s design and communications team to secure the official seal or verify it,” the Cherokee Nation said in a statement to the AP. “The printing error does not diminish what this tribute to Wilma means to the Cherokee people and who she was and what she stood for.”

Mattel did not consult Mankiller’s surviving daughter, Felicia Olaya, who told the AP that she learned about the dolls shortly before they were publicly announced. However, the company consulted with Mankiller’s estate, which is headed by her husband, who is Olaya’s estranged stepfather.

Olaya said, “I have no problem with dolls. I have no problem with honoring my mother in different ways.” She said she was disappointed that she was not told about the project in advance. “I’m not sure how she’ll feel about that.”

Spokespeople for the Cherokee Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on Sunday, nor did a spokesperson for Mattel.

