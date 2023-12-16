Batman West Bengal

I was wondering what actually happened when the new DCU was created and it spawned the well-received Matt Reeves film, The Batman, which wouldn’t be a part of it. While maybe no Dark Knight, critics loved it, fans loved it, everyone was impressed by Pattinson’s turn as the young Bruce/Batman. A sequel had already been greenlit and at least one penguin-based HBO show was planned.

So what? It turned out that an offer was made, and rejected.

Responding to a fan on the threads who asked why Reeves’ Batman was not being included in the DCU, Gunn revealed that it was not something that was “not allowed”, but instead “it was Matt’s choice.” It is, and we respect that.”

This is a bit surprising, and the first indicator we’ve heard that an existing DC project was potentially going to be folded into the DCU years after its release. This would have actually made The Batman the first official film in the DCU. Perhaps. Things get a little weird when we throw people like Peacemaker and Amanda Waller into the mix, who were both in Gunn’s DCEU canon Suicide Squad and Peacemaker TV shows. But The Batman, which didn’t involve guns, is a different matter.

Instead, Gunn has previously announced that there will be a different Batman who will arrive in The Brave and the Bold, featuring not only a new, non-Pattinson Bruce, but the first realization of Damian Wayne in a film, “Father and Son.” ” is based on Grant Morrison’s comic source material. In June, Variety reported that The Flash director Andy Muschietti was hired to direct the film, a film about which Gunn said he felt Loved it. It was the biggest superhero bomb ever, costing Warner Bros. $200 million in losses, so it’s unclear whether anything would have changed as a result.

Meanwhile, The Batman 2 is still in production, and production on The Penguin show with Colin Farrell has resumed after the writers and actors’ strike ended. Batman 2 is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025, which will be after Gunn’s DCU-initiated Superman Legacy will arrive in July 2025. So it will look a little strange.

Warner Bros. is in danger of collapse before it can be fully realized. Financial analysis platform Macroaxis recently offered its opinion that there is a 60% chance of WB Discovery going bankrupt given the current debt load and other factors.

After Batman 2 and The Penguin, I wonder how long the “Reverseverse” will continue as one of the so-called “Elseworlds” projects parallel to the DCU, which also includes things like Joker and its upcoming sequel (called Gunn). Includes “notes” about the offering). I guess we’ll find out, but it’s an interesting reveal to learn how it all happened, and how it could have been David Cornsweat and Robert Pattinson as the DCU’s Superman and Batman. This time perhaps they will not fight among themselves.

