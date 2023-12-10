Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie attend same wedding 6 years after being fired from 'Today' show

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attended ‘Today’ show producer Jennifer Long’s wedding on Saturday

Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie reunited this weekend.

Former co-hosts both attend the wedding Today Show creator Jennifer Long and her husband Reed Sterett on Saturday in New York City.

The event marked the first time the two stars were photographed in the same public location since 2017, when Lauer was fired from her role. Today By NBC.

His dismissal came after a former network employee, later identified as Brooke Nevils, claimed she was sexually harassed by Lauer, which he has denied. After her allegations came to light, many other women also came forward with similar allegations.

For the event over the weekend, Lauer, 65, wore a dark gray check suit, was joined by his girlfriend, Shamin Abass, who wore a flowy back dress and silver cardigan.

