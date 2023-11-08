Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions, Finalist at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year® National Awards

Founder and CEO of Crash Champions to appear as finalists EY Entrepreneur of the Year®

National Award released 11 November

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions, one of the industry’s fastest growing collision repair service providers, and the largest founder-led multi-shop operator (MSO) in the U.S. ) will appear as finalists at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards ceremony presented at the Strategic Growth Forum® in Palm Springs, California on November 11.

The honor follows Ebert’s selection as the winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June. A visionary industry-leader, Ebert has built Crash Champions from a Chicago-based collision repair center into a trusted coast-to-coast brand, operating more than 610 high-quality repair centers in 37 states across the United States. Used to be.

“Being named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards finalist is a tremendous honor and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our entire Crash Champions team,” Ebert said. “Representing the Midwest, where our journey began, is something I am very proud of as we continue to innovate, raise industry standards, and serve our communities with excellence and integrity.”

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Gaffney Bennett PR [email protected],

complementary information:

EY Program:The Entrepreneur of the Year program celebrates ambitious visionaries who have been leading successful, dynamic businesses for nearly four decades. Established in 1986, the program has recognized more than 10,000 entrepreneurs across the US and has expanded to nearly 60 countries globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select regional award winners each June. Those regional award winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® next November, where national finalists and award winners are announced. The overall national winner will then represent the United States at the World Entrepreneur of the Year® competition next June.

Matt Ebert: Matt Ebert is the visionary founder and CEO of Crash Champions. A passionate industry entrepreneur, Ebert founded the company in 1999 as a single local repair center and grew the brand into the third largest multi-shop operator (MSO) in the US.

Today, Crash Champions serves customers in more than 610 locations in 37 states as the largest founder-led MSO in the country. Under his leadership, Crash Champions has attracted investment from some of the world’s leading private equity firms, including a recent investment from Clearlake Capital Group in 2022.

Since founding the company as New Lennox Auto Body and rebranding as Crash Champions in 2014, Ebert has been steadfast in building an extremely independent and operations-focused company that provides ownership and control for its team members and operators. Promotes opportunity.

In 2022, Crash Champions experienced a transformational year of growth, with the organization adding over 400 locations to its footprint – including the historic acquisition of service King Collision. That same year, Ebert was named MSO Executive of the Year by leading industry publication Bodyshop Business.

In 2023, Ebert was named the winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Ebert is passionate about becoming the industry’s employer of choice and has implemented several innovative internal programs to foster a dynamic culture, team member success and professional development.

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is the largest founder-led multi-shop operator (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the US, serving customers and business partners at more than 610 state-of-the-art repair centers in 37 states across the US. The company was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran and 2022 MSO Executive of the Year, Matt Ebert. Crash Champions is a proud Level One Partner of the National Auto Body Council®. For more information, and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com.

Source Crash Champions

Source: www.prnewswire.com