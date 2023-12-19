Matrixport Says 95% Chance of Bitcoin Spot ETF Launching in January, Sets BTC Price Target

Anticipation for the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is still high among crypto investors. This anticipation has been one of the main drivers of the price rally seen over the past two months.

Despite the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponing its decision on multiple spot ETF filings, industry experts remain very positive that the regulator is on the verge of approving the first spot Bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin Spot ETF Coming in January 2024

Many experts have revised their expectations on whether the SEC will approve a spot Bitcoin ETF. At first the expectations were low. But as time has gone on, expectations have grown exponentially and the Matrixport analyst is part of the camp that believes a spot Bitcoin ETF is on the way.

In a report released on Monday, December 18, Marcus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport, predicted a 95% chance that a spot BTC ETF would be approved in January 2024. The closing dates for most of the 13 filings so far are in January, and Thielen expects the SEC to approve the spot ETF on January 10.

The report points to the fact that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, reviewed its S-1 filings with the SEC. Here, the regulator gave instructions to the asset manager that included monitoring unusual price movements, storing all private keys in cold storage, and having procedures in place in the event of a Bitcoin fork.

Additionally, the SEC responded to Franklin-Templeton’s filing in November despite having until January to do so. The analyst says the move gives the impression that the SEC is setting all issuers to seek approval by January 10, 2024.

Thielen explained the significance of the regulator’s meeting with BlackRock, saying, “The SEC has never been actively engaged on potential ETF issues and it appears that it has given similar instructions to all ETF issuers with which it has discussed.” “

BTC price expectations after approval

Noting that Matrixport is expected to receive approval in January, the analyst also expressed his expectations for the price should that happen. Thielen expects Bitcoin to go into another rally if this happens and that the price could rise to $50,000 in the first quarter of 2024 as a result.

The analyst said, “We expect this correction to lead to another surge in Bitcoin prices after Christmas as investors take advantage of the recent correction and prepare themselves for a potential Bitcoin spot ETF approval period – January 8 to January 10, 2024.” do.” Pointing to the decline in Bitcoin price last week.

As far as Grayscale is concerned, the analyst does not believe the SEC will allow the Bitcoin Trust to be converted to a spot ETF on January 10. However, he expects 20% of demand for the precious metal to convert into spot Bitcoin ETFs following approval. ,

