November 10, 2023
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon Pumps 15%, Bulls Target $1


MATIC price has increased by more than 15% and is trading near $0.85. Polygon bulls are in charge, and they may soon aim for a move towards the $1.00 level.

  • MATIC price started a strong rise above the $0.75 resistance against the US Dollar.
  • The price is trading above $0.78 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.775 on the 4-hour chart of the MATIC/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair may continue to rise if it overcomes the $0.850 and $0.880 resistance levels.

polygon price signal breakout

After forming a base above the $0.65 level, Polygon price started a strong rise. MATIC broke several barriers near $0.70 to move into positive territory like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There was a move above the $0.75 resistance and the price climbed more than 15%. Ultimately, it tested the $0.850 resistance zone. A high was formed near $0.8588 and a recent decline was seen in the price. There was a sharp decline below the $0.820 level.

The price also broke below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from low at $0.6952 to high at $0.8588. However, bulls remained active above the $0.750 support area.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $0.775 on the 4-hour chart of the MATIC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward wave from low at $0.6952 to high at $0.8588.

MATIC is now trading at $0.78 and above the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Immediate resistance is near the $0.850 level. The first major resistance is near the $0.880 level. If there is an upside break above the $0.880 resistance, the price may continue to rise.

Source: MATICUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance is near $0.920. A clear move above the $0.920 resistance could start a sustained rise. In the mentioned case, the price may try to move towards the $0.980 level or even $1.00.

Downside correction in MATIC?

If MATIC price fails to rise above the $0.850 resistance, it could start a decline. On the downside, immediate support is near the $0.800 level.

The main support is near the $0.775 level or trend line. A drop below the $0.775 level could open the door to a fresh decline towards $0.720. The next major support is near the $0.700 level.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for MATIC/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for MATIC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $0.800 and $0.775.

Key resistance levels – $0.850, $0.880, and $0.980.

source: www.newsbtc.com

This whale expects to lose 0 million on ETH investment despite Ethereum’s K rise: data

November 10, 2023
Britain's economy escapes recession with no growth in GDP in the third quarter

November 10, 2023

