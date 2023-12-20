December 20, 2023
MATIC enters correction phase, bleeds 10% in the past week


After the market entered a small bleeding phase, it has returned to a stable position in preparation for a potentially big rally by the end of the year. However, some altcoins continued to fall, of which MATIC was one. According to CoinGecko, the token is down about 10% on the weekly time frame.

Although bears have a slight hold on the MATIC market, there is still some on-chain news that keeps the token afloat.

Update on Polygon’s Chain Development Kit (CDK)

Polygon recently posted on their blog about the latest addition to their CDK. door, a blockchain infrastructure-focused team, integrated CDK-Erigon into Polygon’s CDK. According to the blog post, Eragon is a fast, high-efficiency node that will bring a better user experience to developers building on Polygon.

“Erigon is known for being memory-optimized, and so is CDK-Erigon. “Compared to zkNode on the Polygon zkEVM (of which the Polygon CDK is a fork), CDK-Erigon uses 10x less disk space with +150x faster sync times on the mainnet,” the Polygon team said in a blog post.

The market capitalization of MATIC is currently $7.424 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

This new addition will attract more developers to the platform. This can already be seen happening, with six projects testing the new Polygon CDK with CDK-Erigon integration.

Polygon also reiterated that the system will be available as an RPC node for the zkEVM mainnet beta of the protocol next year.

Overall positive news, but now what?

At the time of writing, MATIC bulls are trying to reverse the token’s current downtrend. However, they may need to settle for a lower, more stable price point around $0.7550. This will provide investors and traders with a stable jumping off point for higher profits before the end of the year.

a 134

From MATIC to POL

But MATIC bulls should consider the current stage of the network. Last September, the Polygon dev team announced the implementation of Polygon 2.0, an upgrade that will change the network’s token from MATIC to POL. According to MATIC’s Coingecko page, the upgrade from MATIC to POL has been initiated on the Ethereum mainnet.

Once the upgrade is in full swing, investors and traders will move their TIC holdings to POL. This will inevitably hurt the price as more and more investors attempt to squeeze value out of MATIC before it goes in the bin.

At the moment, investors and traders should be cautious of taking any major decisions as any major investment decision taken now will harm profits in the long run.

Featured image from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com



