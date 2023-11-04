Mathematicians discovered a solution to a century-old problem that's perfect for your next party

Mathematicians have discovered a new way to impose order on chaos as an answer to a challenge that has troubled them for nearly a century – a so-called Ramsey problem known as r(4,t).

In mathematics, the Ramsey principle deals with ‘order in chaos’. No matter how complex a large system is, order will emerge as a small subsystem with unique structure.

Humans are pattern-seeking creatures living in a world of random chaos. We look for order in everything, from our lives to the world around us to the universe, and you could say that Ramsey theory explains our ability to find it.

Ramsey numbers can be thought of as representing dislocation boundaries. And they are extremely difficult to detect.

Since mathematician Frank Ramsey proved Ramsey’s theorem in the late 1920s, there has been confusion over the specific problem that Sam Matthews and Jacques Verstraete of the University of California, San Diego finally solved.

“A lot of people have thought about R(4,t) – it’s been an open problem for over 90 years,” says Verstraete.

“It took us years to actually solve it. And there were times when we were stuck and wondering if we would ever solve it.”

A general analogy to the Ramsey principle requires us to consider how many people to invite to a party so that at least three people are either already familiar with each other. Or At least three people will be complete strangers to each other.

Here, Ramsey number, RThe minimum number of people required in the party is so that either S people know each other or Tea People don’t know each other. This can be written as r(s,t), and we know the answer of r(3,3) = 6.

“It’s a fact of nature, an absolute truth. It doesn’t matter what the situation is or which six people you pick – you’ll get three people who know each other or three people who don’t know each other Are,” says Verstraete.

“You may be able to find more, but you’re guaranteed to have at least three in some faction.”

Ramsey problems are traditionally solved using random graphs. For example, with S Plotted as points with blue lines between them Tea As dots with red lines. If the graph is large enough you will get order, but it quickly gets complicated.

The almost endless possible solutions to Ramsey problems make them difficult to solve. (Jacques Verstraete)

In the 1930s mathematicians demonstrated a theorem that would later indicate that the answer to r(4,4) is 18. And since 1995 we know r(4,5) = 25. So limit your guest list to 24 if you want, with the possibility of not inviting four acquaintances or five strangers.

We’re not sure if there’s any implication of four acquaintances meeting or bringing together five strangers to swap stories. But if you invite 25 people to a party, the Ramsey principle says you can definitely be one of them. Desire Happen.

Leaving aside party dynamics, finding the Ramsey number for a problem essentially means finding the smallest number of elements that are necessary for a system to be sure of a certain property.

It is useful in computer science and mathematics for structuring communication networks and creating fraud detection algorithms, among other things.

“Since these numbers are extremely difficult to find, mathematicians look for estimates,” explains Verstraete. “How do we find not the exact answer but the best guess as to what these Ramsey numbers might be?”

After discovering that the estimates could be tightened using pseudorandom graphs, Verstraete and University of Illinois–Chicago mathematician Dhruv Mubayi successfully solved r(3,t) in 2019.

But Verstraete struggled to generate a pseudorandom graph for r(4,t), so he and Mattheus solved the long-standing problem by combining the field of finite geometry with graph theory.

With the help of the Hermitian unital used in finite geometry, researchers decided S (mutual acquaintance) at 4 and studied Ramsey numbers Tea (Strangers) increased.

After about a year and many math hurdles, he found that r(4,t) is close to a cubic function Tea, For a party consisting of four people who know each other Or Tea For those who don’t want that, you need t3 people.

As the researchers say, this is a best guess, but t3 is very close to the exact answer. If you’re interested, their result can be expressed mathematically as:

r(4,t) = Ω(t3/log4t ) as t → ∞

The team believes that their approach will be useful for other Ramsey numbers and can aid in the estimation of other mathematical functions.

“One should never give up, no matter how long it takes,” says Verstraete. “If you think the problem is hard and you’re stuck, it means it’s a good problem.”

A preprint of the study is available on arXiv, and is currently under review by the journal history of mathematics,

