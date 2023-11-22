'Math anxiety' drives students away, study says

Credit: Vanessa Garcia from Pexels

A new study from the University of Sussex has revealed that “maths anxiety” can cause disengagement and create significant barriers to learning. According to the charity National Numeracy, more than a third of adults in the UK feel anxious or stressed when faced with maths, a condition known as maths anxiety.

The new paper, titled “Understanding Mathematics Anxiety: Pitfall Avoidance and Student Engagement” and published in Teaching Mathematics and Its Applications, finds that teaching that relies on negative framing, such as teaching students about failure, Punishing them for being different, or humiliating them for being different, is more likely to increase math anxiety and isolation.

The paper states that for students to successfully engage in mathematics, teachers and parents must create a safe environment for trial and error and allow students to make mistakes and prevent learners from reaching the point where The threat of failure becomes debilitating.

Author Dr C. Rashad Shabab, Reader in Economics at the University of Sussex Business School, said: “As the government seeks to implement universal mathematics education throughout upper secondary school, there is potentially over a million more people willing to study mathematics. More people will be required who might otherwise have decided not to do so.

“The results of this study provide important guiding principles and interventions for teachers and parents who are faced with the prospect of teaching mathematics to children who may be slightly intimidated by it and therefore at increased risk of developing mathematics anxiety .

“Teachers should ask students to look at mathematics as a puzzle or a game. If we put a puzzle piece in the wrong place, we pick it up and try again. Students should be told that it is okay to be wrong, and in fact being wrong is part of our learning mathematics. They should be encouraged to track their own improvement over time, rather than comparing their achievements with other classmates. Should be encouraged.

“All of these interventions, fundamentally, take away the ‘sting’ of being wrong, and it is the fear of that ‘sting’ that keeps students from being different. The findings pave the way for tailored interventions to support those students. “Who can find themselves overwhelmed by the fear of failure.”

Using behavioral economics, which combines elements of economics and psychology to understand how and why people behave the way they do, research from the University of Sussex Business School identifies maths anxiety as a reason why Because even dedicated students may turn away. This often results in significant barriers to learning for both the individual concerned and others in the class.

The paper further states that elements of modern technology and video game design can help people struggling with math anxiety through a technique called “dynamic difficulty adjustment”. This will allow the development of specialist mathematics education computer programs to match the difficulty of mathematics exercises to the ability of each student. Such techniques, if adopted, would keep the problems simple enough to avoid causing anxiety, but challenging enough to improve learning.

