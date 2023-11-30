Experts are divided over whether a painting, the so-called “Isleworth Mona Lisa”, is an excellent original or an inferior copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s…

It’s a mystery that has divided experts for decades: Is the “Isleworth Mona Lisa” real?

Yes, in case you didn’t know, there is another version of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, which also depicts a woman in a similar position – believed to be based on the Florentine noblewoman Lisa del Giocondo – and which Looks younger (some say happier) than the Louvre in Paris.

The so-called “Isleworth Mona Lisa” is considered by some to be an older version of its famous cousin. It was brought to England in 1778 and acquired by the Montacute family. It got its name in 1913 after it was purchased by Hugh Blaker, an art dealer based in Isleworth, west London.

When Bleeker and members of his family died, the painting was sold in 1947 to the American collector Henry Pulitzer, who devoted much of his life to proving that it was the work of da Vinci. He also wrote a book about his claim – “Where is the Mona Lisa?”

When Pulitzer’s partner, who had inherited the painting, died, it was acquired by a consortium of unknown people, who kept it in a Swiss bank vault for 40 years.

And now, it’s going on display in Italy, as the Swiss-based Mona Lisa Foundation is showcasing the work in an exhibition titled “The First Mona Lisa” at Turin’s Promotrice delle Belle Arti gallery.

Bold title, but they’re sticking to it.

Speaking to the British newspaper The Times, Joel Feldman, secretary general of the Mona Lisa Foundation, said, “We have proven without a doubt that Leonardo painted two Mona Lisas and this is the only candidate to be the second.”

The Foundation claims that the Isleworth version was completed a decade earlier than the Louvre’s version.

The exhibition includes multimedia displays cataloging the Foundation’s decades of research on the portrait’s provenance. “This is an opportunity to present the massive progress that has been made over the past few years while attributing the work to Leonardo,” Feldman said in a statement.

The foundation has worked with scientists such as John Asmus at the University of California, San Diego, who conducted tests that strongly suggested the same artist painted both women’s faces.

However, some people are not convinced.

Professor Martin Kemp, a widely respected art history expert at the University of Oxford, claims that the work is not by the Renaissance master.

In an interview with artnet News, Kemp said the foundation is “in the stage of trying to re-promote (the painting)” to increase the painting’s value.

Kemp stressed that “there is no indication” that the work predates the Mona Lisa, and highlighted that the picture was created on canvas, at a time when Leonardo was only known to paint on wooden surfaces.

So, a copy or the real deal?

Make up your own mind – the painting is on display at “Leonardo da Vinci – La Prima Mona Lisa” in Turin until 26 May 2024.

