Mastering Productivity: 5 ChatGPT Prompts to Crush Your To-Do List

The more other people can do for you, the more you can do overall. In an ideal world, your to-do list would include things that only you can do. Your art, your magic, the things that match your unique skills. If you’re doing admin tasks or things that can be automated, you’re doing it wrong. Use these prompts to clear your to-do list to make room for what you love.

Discover the art of prioritization and delegation with ChatGPT. Copy, paste, and edit the square brackets in ChatGPT, and keep the same chat window open so the context continues.

If everything is a priority, nothing is a priority. With no sense of what really matters, you will struggle throughout the day and at the end of the day feel as if you have achieved nothing important. Don’t let this happen. Find out how ChatGPT can help you prioritize your workload by assessing urgency and impact, allowing you to focus on what’s really moving the needle. Use this hint each week, so ChatGPT can act as your personal AI assistant.

“Assess my list of tasks in the attached document/spreadsheet. Consider factors such as time frame, project impact, effort required, and any recent updates or new tasks added since the last assessment. Rate these based on urgency and impact Prioritize tasks, creating an updated priority list and making sure I’m focused on what moves the needle the most. [specific project or business area], Provide your reasoning for each recommendation.”

If you’re being the busy fool, your team members are probably being fooled too. It makes sense. They have learned your inefficient practices and are wasting time and money. Make sure you give them tasks that suit their strengths. Use ChatGPT to delegate effectively by matching them with the right tasks to ensure efficiency, job satisfaction, and fewer headaches. Find your organization chart or simply write down a list of your top team members and the skills associated with them, including some notes on what they do.

“Analyze the provided list of roles, tasks and skills of my team members detailed in the attached document. Suggest the most effective delegation of these tasks, ensuring that each task matches a team member whose Skills and strengths align with his or her needs. Consider factors such as the complexity of the task and the expertise of team members. As team availability changes or new tasks arise, I’ll add new information and update you delegation plan accordingly. Its purpose is to optimize productivity, increase job satisfaction, and ensure efficient use of resources within the team.”

Stop doing things that don’t matter. Menial tasks, redundant admin, responsibilities you don’t want and conversation topics you don’t care about anymore. Get outside and feel the feeling of freedom that comes. Ask ChatGPT to help you maintain a focused schedule by identifying and eliminating low-priority tasks, leaving you more time for high-value work. Do not mind. Guilt is what has pushed you to take on more responsibility than necessary. Get a second opinion from ChatGPT and remove unnecessary items without any fear. Run this prompt every week to keep the habit going. Take a screenshot of your calendar and use the accompanying prompt, and repeat once a week to continue the guidance.

“Review the attached calendar for my upcoming event. Ask me clarifying questions to identify meetings or tasks that are less important or low-priority, and suggest alternative times when these can be rescheduled or assigned, so that I can prioritize maintaining blocks of time for high-value tasks and strategic planning. Additionally, mark any commitments that are no longer necessary or beneficial. Every time I send an updated calendar , so make sure I consistently focus on the most impactful tasks and responsibilities.”

To break records you have to make records. Enter chatgpt. Configure a chat to keep track of ongoing projects, providing you with regular updates so you’re always informed about the status of your team’s work. Figure out what to measure and then measure it weekly, so you always know where you stand and therefore where to improve. Once set up, just keep adding your data whenever you get it and ChatGPT will populate and share the trends.

“Generate a progress report for my ongoing projects based on the daily updates I input. For each project listed in the attached document, milestones achieved, tasks completed, pending items and any Include key metrics such as identified issues or challenges. Compare the current situation with last week’s data to highlight progress and areas needing attention. Make sure reports make it easy to identify trends over time. is structured for, and provides actionable insights to guide next steps and improvements in project execution where possible.”

Now you know where you are, let ChatGPT help you plan where you’re going. Ask for help breaking down your long-term goals into actionable steps, offering a clear roadmap to success as you evolve with your business. When you know what to do, you can decide who you want to have with you to help you.

“Create a detailed strategic plan to reach [specific goal] Inside [timeframe], This plan should break down the goal into actionable steps, key milestones, and timelines. Consider factors such as available resources, potential challenges, and market conditions. As I provide new information about progress, changes in circumstances, or changes in business strategy, update the plan accordingly. This will ensure that the plan remains relevant and in line with the evolving nature of my business and market environment.”

Become adept at organizing your time and knowing what you should do and when. Have ChatGPT with you as your personal AI productivity planner. Prioritize perfection, streamline your team’s tasks, and clear your schedule of unnecessary things. Track the progress you’re making and get updates as needed, and create plans that evolve with new information and ideas. There’s no excuse for not getting things done, so go ahead and do the work.

